How to optimise and organise iTunes

Think for a minute about all the things that iTunes can do: it's a repository holding possibly many gigabytes of media, a library, a shop and an internal database, plus it has to stream and sync all that data wherever you choose.

No wonder it can sometimes run out of puff! Part of the problem is that Apple loves loading up iTunes with amazing new features, many of which you don't need. Things have got even worse with users complaining of long lags – even on powerful machines – when switching songs or views.

So what can you do to boost its performance? One of the best ways to stop iTunes slowing to a crawl is to take control of your Smart Playlists. It's easy to create dozens or even hundreds of these to wrangle your tracks in different ways, but they also force iTunes to work harder to maintain them all, especially if you choose to enable live updating.

Now, obviously, you don't want to just delete all those useful Smart Playlists willy-nilly, but it helps if you can cut them down.

Riding to the rescue is a Smart Playlist management app called Smarts from scripting wizard Doug Adams, which makes it easy to save, edit, export and (gasp) delete your Smart Playlists so iTunes works better. Read on to find out how.

1. Rebuild library cache

If iTunes is slow to open, try holding down the Option key as you launch the app. Click Choose Library…, select your existing iTunes folder and see if it speeds things up.

2. Disable Genius

This may be a clever feature, but the need to compare your playlists with millions of other iTunes users makes Genius a real resource hog. Make sure it stays disabled from the Store menu.

3. Turn off Home Sharing

This is another resource hog, so unless you're running iTunes as a server for the rest of your network, deactivate it in iTunes > Preferences > Sharing.

4. Tame the iTunes Store

Go to Preferences > Store and untick everything except 'Limit Ad Tracking' – doing so can significantly speed up sync operations.