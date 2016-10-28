Apple October 27 'Hello Again' Mac event live stream: how to watch the hardware launch

On Thursday October 27 Apple hosted another live press event where it is expected to show off some new hardware.

Read on to find out how to watch the Apple October 27 'Hello Again' Mac event live stream online, so you don't miss out on any new exciting product news from Apple.

Update: We now have a working URL for people watching the Apple event through the VLC player.

Apple October 27 'Hello Again' Mac event live stream: when does it start?

The Apple October 27 'Hello Again' Mac event took place on Thursday, October 27 2016, at 10:00am PT (1:00pm ET, 6:00pm BST, 3:00am Friday 28 October AEST).

Apple October 27 'Hello Again' Mac event live stream: how can I watch it online on a Mac?

Unsurprisingly, the easiest way to watch the Apple October 27 'Hello Again' Mac event live stream is on an Apple device.

If you've got a Mac, open up the Safari web browser and head to Apple's Hello Again event webpage, which will stream live footage of the launch event.

Your Mac will need to be running OS X 10.8.5 or later, and have Safari 6.0.5 (or a newer version) installed.

Apple October 27 'Hello Again' Mac event live stream: how can I watch it online on a Windows PC?

Thankfully, Apple has made it relatively straightforward for Windows users to watch the October 27 'Hello Again' Mac event live stream, though you will need to be on Windows 10.

You will also need to use Microsoft's default web browser, Microsoft Edge, to view the live stream. If your PC meets those requirements, then just head over to the Hello Again event webpage to watch it live.

If you have an older version of Windows, or you use Linux, then it's a bit trickier to watch the October 27 'Hello Again' Mac event. Usually there is a workaround by using the versatile VLC media player.

Once installed, open it up and in the top-left corner click Media, then Open Network Stream. You'll then need to enter in the network URL of the stream.

The network URL is usually revealed just before the event, and we've now found it:

http://appleliveevents-i.akamaihd.net/hls/live/222436/16oibfvohbfvoihbdfvoihbefv10/master/4500/4500.m3u8

We've tested and this link works.

A lower quality URL for VLC is:

http://appleliveevents-i.akamaihd.net/hls/live/222436/16oibfvohbfvoihbdfvoihbefv10/master/1800/1800.m3u8

Apple October 27 'Hello Again' Mac event live stream: how can I watch it on TV?

If you want to watch the Apple June 13 event live stream on a TV then you'll need a 2nd or 3rd generation Apple TV.

You will need to make sure the Apple TV is running software 6.2 or newer, and you'll need to have the WWDC app installed.

Other ways to follow the Apple 'Hello Again' Mac event live stream

If you can't get to a Mac, PC or Apple TV and watch the video stream live, then never fear - we'll be attending the event as well, and have an Apple MacBook Pro launch event live blog which will bring you all the latest news as it breaks.