Forget Windows 10, this Acer Chromebook is just $150 on Cyber Monday

The Acer Chromebook 14 comes packed with an Intel Celeron N3160 and 4GB of RAM - which doesn't exactly make it a powerhouse, but it's just as powerful as a Chromebook needs to be. This laptop is an excellent choice for students and this Cyber Monday deal is great for anyone looking for laptop for school.

Right now at Amazon you can pick up the Acer Chromebook 14 for just $149, down $88 from its original price of $238. At this price, it almost doesn't make sense to not buy it. Just keep in mind that this is a Lightning deal, and won't be around forever.

Acer Chromebook 14: $238 $149 at Amazon

The Acer Chromebook 14 isn't the most powerful or best-looking Chromebook out there, but it doesn't mean to be. This is a solid little workhorse that will get you through most daily tasks. And, it's just $149 for Cyber Monday.View Deal

Because Chrome OS is so lightweight, the weak-on-paper specs here don't limit the Acer Chromebook 14 as much as they would for a Windows 10 device. In fact, the former will be way more responsive than a Windows 10 laptop in the same price range.

Some people do scoff at Chromebooks, saying they're not as flexible as other laptops. While that's technically true, these days you can do basically any computing task through the Chrome web browser. And because Chrome OS supports Android apps these days, you can always download apps to fill roles that the browser doesn't. If you just need a cheap laptop for everyday computing or schoolwork, the Acer Chromebook 14 should be at the top of your list.