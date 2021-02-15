The best budget wireless earbuds 2021: our pick of the top cheap earphones

The best budget wireless earbuds are far better devices than their low prices suggest, boasting features you'd expect to find from pricier earphones.

The best earbuds of 2021 are a selection of the top earphones you can buy that have the most high-end audio tech built-in. But what about if your budget doesn't stretch to the likes of the Sony WF-1000XM3 and the Apple AirPods Pro, which rarely drop to wallet-friendly prices?

Sometimes you'll be lucky enough to find earbuds from one of the big audio tech brands, like Bose or Sennheiser, that have been discounted in the sales.

However, there are also plenty of lesser-known brands that promise to bring you a decent audio performance in the same compact, wireless earbuds package for a fraction of the price. But is a pair of wireless earbuds that cost you under $100 / £100 / AU$130 worth it? What about buying from a brand you've never heard of before?

It pays to be wary about budget wireless earbuds. There are countless brands available on Amazon and other online retailers that offer headphones for incredibly low prices – which drop down even lower in Black Friday or Amazon Prime Day sales.

But, there are some hidden gems that offer decent sound quality and style for a price that can seem too good to be true. That's why we've created this guide. Rather than having to trawl through the many cheap wireless earbuds available to buy, and the many brands you might not have come across before, we've done the hard work for you.

Below you'll find a list of the best cheap wireless earbuds that we've tested ourselves. There's no point comparing these to some of the high-end headphones currently on offer, but we've ensured you'll get reasonable sound quality, a comfy fit and some style points for all of the buds we've recommended below.

1. Lypertek PurePlay Z3 (Tevi) Incredible, affordable wireless earbuds Specifications Acoustic design: Closed Weight: N/A Frequency response: 20-20,000Hz Drivers: 6mm Driver type: Graphene Sensitivity: N/A Impedance: N/A Battery life (on-board): 10 hours Battery life (charging case): 70 hours Wireless range: N/A NFC: No TODAY'S BEST DEALS ₹7,999 View at Amazon 509 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Incredible value + Neutral audiophile-like sound + Great battery life Reasons to avoid - Design is a bit plain

If you're looking for budget-friendly true wireless earbuds, then the Lypertek PurePlay Z3 (formerly known as the Lypertek Tevi) are a great choice – they're among the best earbuds we've tried, especially given their relatively ow price tag.

With USB-C charging, a well-balanced sound, lengthy battery life, and waterproofing, they tick every box you could ask for, from what are basically a pair of budget buds.

They also punch well above their weight in terms of audio quality, rivaling the best earbuds from some of the biggest audio brands on the planet

Read more: Lypertek Pureplay Z3 (Tevi) true wireless earbuds review

2. Sennheiser CX Sport wireless earphones No fuss budget wireless earbuds with fantastic audio Specifications Acoustic design: Closed Weight: 15g Frequency response: 17Hz - 21kHz Drivers: N/A Driver type: Dynamic Sensitivity: 112 dB Impedance: 28 Ohm Battery life: 6 hours wireless range: 50 m (150ft) NFC: No TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon 349 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Fantastic audio quality + Sports-friendly design Reasons to avoid - Mids could be richer

If the most important aspect of in-ear headphones for you is the audio quality, these budget wireless earbuds from Sennheiser could be a fantastic choice.

With a lively, bass-heavy presentation, and a comfortable fit, the Sennheiser CX Sport Bluetooth earbuds can really bolster your workout through sound quality alone.

With runners in mind, the CX Sports have an IPX4 splash-proof rating. This means they should be able to withstand a sweaty workout session (but you probably shouldn't take them into the shower with you post-workout).

They have a battery life of six hours, which means they'll last you all day, whether you're wearing them on your commute or taking them out for a jog – and their budget-friendly price won't break the bank.

Read more: Sennheiser CX Sport Wireless earphones review

3. Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 Mind-blowing sound without the high price tag Specifications Acoustic design: Closed Weight: 9.2g Frequency response: 20-20,000Hz Drivers: 5.8mm Driver type: Dome Type Sensitivity: 9.8dB Impedance: N/A Battery life (on-board): 9 hours Battery life (charging case): 36 hours Wireless range: N/A NFC: Yes TODAY'S BEST DEALS ₹17,499 View at Amazon 598 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Outstanding audio quality + Good value for money + Comfortable design Reasons to avoid - Control buttons can be annoying to use

The Cambridge Audio Melomania 1s boast an outstanding 45 hours of battery life, and combine the brand’s award-winning engineering with the convenience of truly wireless listening – at a low price.

For a pair of budget wireless earbuds, the sound quality offered by the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1s is sensational. In fact, they rival some of the best over-ear headphones, which is all but unheard of for buds of this size.

They may not have the noise cancellation technology offered by the Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds, but they are $100 (around £80) cheaper – and have a superior battery life.

They certainly outperform the popular Apple AirPods, in all respects apart from the lack of wireless charging case. This is a small price to pay for that exceptional audio quality, though, and we think they represent much better value for money, too.

Read more: Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 review

4. EarFun Air Surprisingly capable cheap wireless earbuds Specifications Acoustic design: Closed Weight: 5.35g Frequency response: N/A Drivers: 6mm Driver type: Cellulose Sensitivity: N/A Impedance: N/A Battery life (on-board): 7 hours Battery life (charging case): 28 hours Wireless range: Up to 49ft NFC: No TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime ₹5,299 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Well-balanced sound + Easy connectivity + Great price Reasons to avoid - Trebles lacking detail

The EarFun Air true wireless earbuds took us by surprise, with excellent sound quality, design, and connectivity for the price. The overall presentation makes these earbuds seem far more expensive than they are, with plenty of attention to detail.

Pairing the EarFun Air with our MacBook Pro was incredibly easy, and it took just a few seconds for us to get going. We also found that the touch controls worked really well, allowing you to play, pause, and skip tracks as well as adjust the volume of your music.

The sound quality is very good for the price, with smooth mids and an extended bass response, though the trebles can be a little sibilant. Add to this Bluetooth 5 connectivity, auto-pausing when you remove the buds from your ears, and a seven-hour battery life (35 hours with the charging case included), and the EarFun Air are the best super-cheap true wireless earbuds we’ve ever tested.

5. SoundMAGIC E11BT Magic bullets that sound deceptively good Specifications Acoustic design: Closed Weight: 24.7g Cable length: N/A Frequency response: 20 - 20,000Hz Drivers: 10mm Driver type: Dynamic, Neodymium Sensitivity: 100dB Impedance: 42 ohms Battery life: 20 hours Wireless range: 13m NFC: No TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime ₹4,314 View at Amazon 116 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Fantastic price + Elegant design + Comfortable Reasons to avoid - Treble tones can sound harsh

The SoundMagic E11BTs are an extremely capable pair of wireless in-ear earphones, and given their low price, it really is difficult to fault them – the audio quality is fantastic and they look very elegant.

They're comfortable to wear thanks to ergonomically designed eartips and a flat neckband that won’t irritate you while running or working out – and with an IPX4 rating, they should withstand sweaty sessions.

Read more: SoundMAGIC E11BT review

6. Enacfire E90 Wireless Earbuds Feature-rich earbuds without a high price Specifications Acoustic design: Closed Weight: 4.53g Frequency response: N/A Drivers: 10mm Driver type: Dynamic Sensitivity: N/A Impedance: N/A Battery life (on-board): 8 hours Battery life (charging case): 40 hours Wireless range: N/A NFC: No TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Feature rich + Good sound quality Reasons to avoid - Slightly bass heavy - Call noise cancellation not perfect

Enacfire is a name that crops up regularly on Amazon, and we’ve often felt tempted to take the plunge and buy a pair – so we promptly added the Enacfire E90 Wireless Earbuds to our cart and hit ‘Buy Now’.

Despite their low price, these high-spec earbuds boast cVc noise cancellation for phone calls, Qualcomm aptX support, and a long battery life.

In terms of audio quality, the Enacfire E90 can be a touch heavy on the bass with some tracks (which some users will love), though generally the sound is pretty well-balanced.

7. JLab Go Air Ideal backup earbuds Specifications Acoustic design: Closed Weight: 5g Frequency response: 20HZ-20kHZ Drivers: 8mm Driver type: Dynamic Sensitivity: 103db Impedance: 32 ohm Battery life (on-board): 5 hours Battery life (charging case): 15 hours Wireless range: N/A NFC: No TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Very cheap + Robust build Reasons to avoid - Poor sound - No lid on charging case

The JLab Go Air don't sound great, and they feel cheap – but their ridiculously low price makes them an ideal pair of backup wireless earbuds, or a good first pair of buds for your kid.

Just to reiterate: the audio quality isn't good. Even the ability to cycle through different EQ presets in the app doesn’t do much to enhance the sound quality, with muddy bass frequencies and sibilant trebles.

Saying that, the JLab Go Air do have some redeeming qualities. For one, Bluetooth 5 connectivity means pairing is quick and efficient, and once you've paired the Go Air with your device initially, they’ll connect automatically when you remove them from their case.

Another cool feature that belies the JLab Go Airs' cheap price is the two earbuds’ ability to connect independently of each other; that means you can listen with one earbud while the other remains in the charging case, which could effectively double you battery life (if you don’t mind only listening with one ear).

You really do get what you pay for with the JLab Go Air, and at this price they could make a good pair of spare earbuds or a neat gift for your kids. For anything approaching analytical music listening however, you’ll want to look elsewhere.

Read more: JLab Go Air review

