Amazon Prime Day 2022 India: Best deals on computer accessories and peripherals

Amazon Prime Days sale has begun and for the next two days, many will be keeping their eye open for the best deals out there. Prime members get to take full advantage of their membership as the company is getting ready for the biggest sale of the year. Amazon Prime Day sale will run from July 23 to 24.

For those who want to get some computer accessories and peripherals, Amazon Prime Day could see up to 50% off on products. These could range from wireless mice, keyboards, routers and headphones. Additionally, you also have offers for SSD storage drives, chipsets for your PC and graphic cards.

Amazon Prime members can receive up to 10% discounts on all ICICI Bank and SBI credit and debit cards. You can choose to pay in full or EMI instalments and still avail of the discounts. Here we list out some of the best deals for you if you’re on the lookout for any computer accessories and peripherals during the sale.

(opens in new tab) ZOTAC Gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Twin Edge 12GB at Rs 41,499 (opens in new tab) While graphic cards have been quite expensive and short of supply, this is one deal you could look out for. The graphic card can handle most titles at 1080p resolution.

(opens in new tab) HP Ink Tank 415 Wi-Fi printer at Rs 12,999 (opens in new tab) HP's printer would be a good addition to your home or office. You can send commands over your home network and take prints quickly.

(opens in new tab) TP-Link Deco E4 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System at Rs 4,999 (opens in new tab) Internet connectivity can take a hit if the signal is weak. This mesh Wi-Fi system from TP-Link will be apt to cover a large area without hindering or slowing down internet speeds.

(opens in new tab) Dell MS3320W wireless mouse at Rs 1,249 (opens in new tab) By far the most underrated wireless mouse from Dell. The compact form factor makes it easy to take around when travelling. You also get a choice of connecting via Bluetooth or over USB tethering.

(opens in new tab) Seagate One Touch 1 TB External SSD at Rs 9,499 (opens in new tab) If you're in search for a storage device, then Seagate is one of the trusted brands that is offering a good deal on its 1TB external SSD.

(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen™ 5 5600G Desktop Processor at Rs 17,499 (opens in new tab) If you can't afford a graphic card, but want to build your first system for home use, the Ryzen 5 chipset is one of the best in the market now. It provides great multitasking capabilities while also allowing you to play some light games.