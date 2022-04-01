WrestleMania 38 live stream: time, card and how to watch online from anywhere

They're calling it the biggest WrestleMania match ever. No, we're not talking about Sami Zayn vs Johnny Knoxville, but the chest-thumping, bone-jangling unification showdown between universal champ Roman Reigns and WWE champion Brock Lesnar. Of course, there's so much on the card they need two nights to squeeze it all in, so read on as we explain how to watch a 2022 WrestleMania 38 live stream, wherever you are in the world - with Peacock TV the exclusive broadcaster for US viewers!

Lesnar vs Reigns is the headline act on Night 2, and the main event on the opening evening is another superstar face-off with a throwback flavor, as Ronda Rousey takes on Charlotte Flair, with The Queen's WWE SmackDown women's championship belt on the line.

The matches with the most potential for comedy have been scheduled for Sunday, with Sami Zayn set to risk yet more ridicule at the hands of Johnny Knoxville (and possibly some of his Jackass buddies too), and Pat McAfee preparing to give his mouth a rest and show what his body can do against Austin Theory.

But the show-stealer could be the stunning return of the Texas rattlesnake himself, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, 19 years after his final match. Read on for the full WrestleMania 38 card and all you need to know to watch a WWE live stream online from anywhere.

How to watch a WrestleMania 38 live stream in the US

Peacock TV Premium is the exclusive place to watch WrestleMania 38 and all of WWE's biggest events stateside. On both days of the event, the main gets underway at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. Peacock costs just $4.99 per month for an ad-supported version of the service that will get you every big WWE event in addition to loads of other great content, like EPL soccer. Alternatively, you can pay $10 per month for commercial-free coverage. - Click through to Peacock TV to start watching now

Live stream WrestleMania 38 from outside your country

You'll be able to watch WrestleMania 38 from a wide range of countries with WWE Network, but if you don't want to grab a new membership there are plenty more live streams available. We're rounding up all the best places to watch in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, Japan, and India just below.

If there aren't any reliable WWE live streams in your country, or if you're away from home and your plans have been scuppered by geo-blocking, we've got a top tip to make sure you don't miss out as well.

Watch a WrestleMania 38 live stream from anywhere

How to watch WrestleMania 38: live stream WWE in Canada

The best place to watch WrestleMania 38 in Canada is WWE Network. WWE Network is available through local TV providers, though you'll need to pay an additional PPV fee to tune in to WrestleMania, which runs on April 2 and 3, with each day of action beginning at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. Canadian abroad? Then you can use a VPN to magically transport yourself back to Canada to live stream WrestleMania 38 coverage just like you would at home.

How to watch WrestleMania 38: live stream WWE in the UK

BT Sport is showing WrestleMania 38 in the UK, but as it's a PPV event you'll need to purchase it from the BT Sport Box Office, where it costs £19.95. Alternatively, WWE Network is also available in the UK, where it costs £9.99 per month. You'll have to prepare for a couple of late nights in a row though, because the main action gets underway at 1am BST on Saturday night/Sunday morning and Sunday night/Monday morning.

How to watch WrestleMania 38 live stream in Australia

WWE fans in Australia can tune into WrestleMania 38 on WWE Network, which is also available Down Under. A subscription costs US$9.99 per month. It's also being shown on Main Event, which is available through both Foxtel and Optus TV, as well as Main Event on Kayo. The PPV event is available for $29.95. The WrestleMania action begins at 10am AEST on both Sunday morning and Monday morning.

Japan: how to watch WrestleMania 38 live stream

If you're watching from Japan, you'll need to tune in from 9am JST on Sunday morning, and from 9am on Monday morning. You've guessed it... you can tune in to WWE WrestleMania via the WWE Network, which has been available in Japan for the last few years.

How to watch WWE WrestleMania 38 in India

WWE fans in India can tune into WrestleMania 38 on Sony Ten 1, but you'll need to be up early, as the action begins at 5.30am IST on Sunday morning, and the same time on Monday. If that's a little early for your liking, you'll be able to tune into WWE Network for a replay too.

WrestleMania 38 card

Night 1 - Saturday, April 2

Becky Lynch (c) vs Bianca Belair: WWE Raw Women's Championship Singles Match

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs The Miz and Logan Paul: Tag Team Match

Drew McIntyre vs Happy Corbin (with Madcap Moss): Singles Match

The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (c) vs Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs: WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Tag Team Match

Charlotte Flair (c) vs Ronda Rousey: WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Singles Match

Night 2 - Sunday, April 3

Queen Zelina and Carmella (c) vs Sasha Banks and Naomi vs Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs Natalya and Shayna Baszler: WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Fatal Fourway Tag Team Match

Johnny Knoxville vs Sami Zayn: Anything Goes Match

Pat McAfee vs Austin Theory: Singles Match

RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) (c) vs The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) vs Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis): WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Tag Team Match

Edge vs AJ Styles: Singles Match

Brock Lesnar (WWE Champion) vs Roman Reigns (Universal Champion) (with Paul Heyman): WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship Winner Takes All Unification Match

WrestleMania 38 predictions

Brock Lesnar may have taken his aggression out on Roman Reigns' wine, limo and, best of all, his desk lamp, but something tells us The Head of the Table will get the last laugh when they meet on Sunday.

Everything looks set for The Beast to overthrow The Chief, but he's no spring chicken these days, and we'll be surprised if the unification match doesn't go Reigns' way on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

That's not to say that another UFC legend won't write her name into WWE lore at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Ronda Rousey's maiden defeat and subsequent exit left a sour taste three years ago, and she's looked rusty on her return, but Charlotte Flair's been too comfortable for too long, and who better to bring The Queen back down to earth than The Baddest Woman on the Planet?