West Ham vs Fulham live stream: how to watch the Premier League

It's roles reversed as West Ham host Fulham in Sunday afternoon's London derby. At the beginning of the season, you might have expected the Hammers to be sitting pretty in eight place in the Premier League, while it would be the Cottagers languishing in 15th with just two wins from eight games, but it's quite the opposite. Both need a win but for very different reasons. Read on to find out how to watch a West Ham vs Fulham live stream online, no matter where you are.

It's been a slow start to the 2022/23 Premier League for West Ham who lost their first three games without troubling the scoresheet and picked up just four points from their first seven games. Manager David Moyes will, however, be heartened by the Hammers' improved display in a 2-0 defeat of struggling Wolves last weekend, not least because marquee £30.5m summer signing Gianluca Scamacca scored his first Premier League goal for the club.

England winger Jarrod Bowen also found the net, while Brazilian signing Lucas Paqueta also began to show flashes of his undoubted ability. Back-to-back wins would be quite the tonic.

Fulham, meanwhile, lost just once in their opening five Premier League games – and that to pace-setters Arsenal – following their top-flight return this summer. The Cottagers have lost two of their last three since – with a come-from-behind win at Nottingham Forest their only win in that time – and last weekend fell to a chastening 4-1 defeat at home to Newcastle.

Boss Marco Silva will, however, be delighted to welcome back totemic midfielder Joao Palhinha who missed the Magpies defeat through suspension and has been the west Londoners best player this season. Aleksandar Mitrovic will look to add to the six goals the Serb has already struck this season. Follow our guide to get a West Ham vs Fulham live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

How to watch West Ham vs Fulham: live stream in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch a West Ham vs Fulham live stream on CNBC, on the NBC Sports app, nbcsports.com and even in Spanish on Telemundo. Kick-off is set for 9am EDT / 6am PDT early on Sunday morning. NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2022/23 EPL season. Peacock TV (opens in new tab) live streams the vast majority of games but not this one. How to watch West Ham vs Fulham without cable OTT streaming service Sling TV (opens in new tab) is reasonably priced and includes CNBC and the NBC Sports app as part of its Sling Blue (opens in new tab) package. The usual cost is $35 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month for half price (opens in new tab). Another over-the-top streaming service that includes those channels and Telemundo in select markets is FuboTV (opens in new tab). It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Peacock, Sling or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch West Ham vs Fulham from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream West Ham vs Fulham in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream West Ham vs Fulham from anywhere:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

West Ham vs Fulham live stream: how to watch EPL online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada can watch West Ham vs Fulham on FuboTV (opens in new tab), which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 9am EDT / 6am PDT on Sunday morning. FuboTV Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$16.67 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 annual plan. It also has the rights to Serie A soccer, and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

Can I watch a West Ham vs Fulham live stream in the UK?

West Ham vs Fulham, delayed from a Saturday 3pm kick off because of the former's European commitments, is not going to be shown live in the UK... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that's showing the game, such as FuboTV or Optus Sport. While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream like you would at home, getting a VPN service (opens in new tab) as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

How to watch West Ham vs Fulham: live stream Premier League in Australia

(opens in new tab) Footie fans in Australia can watch West Ham vs Fulham on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Kick-off is set for midnight AEDT on Sunday night/Morning morning, and fans can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch West Ham vs Fulham: live stream Premier League in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch West Ham vs Fulham on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, but be warned that kick-off is set for 2am NZDT on Sunday night/Monday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can also watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. Every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). What makes Sky Sport an even tastier proposition for footy fans in New Zealand is that it's also home to the FA Cup and the upcoming 2022 World Cup.

West Ham vs Fulham: live stream Premier League online in India