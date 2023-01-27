How to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2023: live stream Roman Reigns vs Kevin Owens

As the first PPV of 2023 – and the first big WWE event of the Triple H era – it's little wonder that hopes are high for Royal Rumble 2023. Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens headlined the last time Royal Rumble was staged at the Alamodome in San Antonio, but The Head of the Table will be desperate to leave with better memories this time. Read on as we explain how to watch a WWE Royal Rumble 2023 live stream wherever you are in the world - with Peacock TV the exclusive broadcaster for US viewers (opens in new tab)!
Date: Saturday, January 28
Time: 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am GMT / 6.30am IST / 10am JST / 12pm AEDT
Venue: Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas
US live stream: Peacock Premium ($4.99) (opens in new tab)
Watch anywhere: try Express VPN (opens in new tab)
The spectral figure of Uncle Howdy looms large over this event, with his name written all over both the Mountain Dew Pitch Black match between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight, and the WWE Raw Women's Championship singles match between Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss.
There's rife speculation that Uncle Howdy's identity will be revealed at Royal Rumble, but as of yet we don't even know where his loyalties lie. Wyatt's first televised match since returning to WWE is unlikely to be a quiet affair.
And then there are the rumbles. 30 men and 30 women fighting for a shot at a championship at WrestleMania 39 in April, and you just know there's going to be a surprise appearance or several.
Bobby Lashley and Liv Morgan are amongst the handful of contenders who have already declared for the battle royal, and there are rumors that Brock Lesnar is preparing to throw his considerable weight into the squared circle too. Read on for the full WWE Royal Rumble 2023 card and all you need to know to watch a high-quality WWE live stream online from anywhere.
How to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2023: live stream in the US without cable
Peacock TV Premium is the exclusive place to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2023 and all of WWE's biggest events stateside. The show gets underway at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Saturday.
Peacock costs just $4.99 per month (opens in new tab) for an ad-supported version of the service that offers live coverage of every big WWE event, EPL soccer and plenty more live sports.
Away from home? US subscribers in other countries can use a VPN to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2023 on Peacock from abroad. (opens in new tab)
You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage.
- Click through to Peacock TV to start watching now (opens in new tab)
- Related: how to watch Peacock from outside the US
Watch WWE Royal Rumble 2023 from outside your country
You'll be able to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2023 from a wide range of countries with WWE Network, but if you don't want to grab a new membership there are plenty more live streams available. We've rounded up all the best places to watch in Canada, the UK, Australia, Japan, and India just below.
If you're away from home, and can't access your regular WWE live stream because of geo-blocking, we've got a top tip to make sure you don't miss out.
Watch a WWE Royal Rumble 2023 live stream from anywhere
Try ExpressVPN risk-free today (opens in new tab)
We've tested all of the major VPN services and rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support.
Yep, ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee, plus 3-months FREE (opens in new tab), when you subscribe for a year. Give it a go and see for yourself.
How to use a VPN for Royal Rumble 2023
Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...
1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.
2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.
3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's Peacock (opens in new tab) for US subscribers.
How to watch Royal Rumble 2023: live stream WWE in the UK
BT Sport is showing WWE Royal Rumble 2023 in the UK, but as it's a PPV event you'll need to purchase it from the BT Sport Box Office (opens in new tab), where it costs £19.95.
Alternatively, WWE Network is also available in the UK, where it costs £9.99 per month.
You'll have to prepare for a late night though, because the main action gets underway at 1am GMT on Saturday night/Sunday morning.
How to watch Royal Rumble 2023: live stream WWE in Canada
The best place to watch Royal Rumble 2023 in Canada is WWE Network.
WWE Network is available through local TV providers, though you'll need to pay an additional PPV fee to tune in to Royal Rumble, which gets underway at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Saturday.
Travelling abroad? Then you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to magically transport yourself back to Canada to live stream Royal Rumble 2023 coverage just like you would at home.
How to watch a WWE Royal Rumble 2023 live stream in Australia
Binge (opens in new tab) is the new home of all things WWE in Australia, and you can watch Royal Rumble 2023 on the streaming service from 12pm AEDT on Sunday afternoon.
Starting at AU$10 a month, Binge is very temptingly priced, and what's more, new customers are entitled to a generous 14-day FREE trial (opens in new tab), meaning you can try before you buy.
As well as WWE, Binge is streaming hundreds of huge new shows, including The Last of Us, The White Lotus and House of the Dragon.
Japan: how to watch a WWE Royal Rumble 2023 live stream
How to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2023 in India
WWE fans in India can watch Royal Rumble 2023 on Sony Ten 1 (opens in new tab), but you'll need to be up early, as the action begins at 6.30am IST on Sunday morning.
If that's a little early for your liking, you can to tune into WWE Network for a replay instead.
If you'd prefer to watch on an app or website, Sony Liv (opens in new tab) will be streaming the action. A mobile-only plan costs Rs 599 for a year, while a LIV Premium plan costs Rs 999 for a year.
Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home WWE coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.
- The best data plans to catch all the live action (India-only)
Royal Rumble 2023 wrestlers
- Roman Reigns
- Kevin Owens
- Paul Heyman
- Bianca Belair
- Alexa Bliss
- Bray Wyatt
- LA Knight
- Cody Rhodes
- Kofi Kingston
- Ricochet
- Bobby Lashley
- Seth "Freakin" Rollins
- Austin Theory
- Gunther
- Drew McIntyre
- Sheamus
- Omos
- Braun Strowman
- Baron Corbin
- Santos Escobar
- Rey Mysterio
- Karrion Kross
- Liv Morgan
- Raquel Rodriguez
- Rhea Ripley
- Candice LeRae
- Shayna Baszler
- Zelina Vega
- Emma
Royal Rumble 2023 card
- 30-Man Royal Rumble Match
- 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match
- Bray Wyatt vs LA Knight: Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match
- Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs Kevin Owens: Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Singles Match
- Bianca Belair (c) vs Alexa Bliss: WWE Raw Women's Championship Singles Match