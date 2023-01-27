How to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2023: live stream Roman Reigns vs Kevin Owens

As the first PPV of 2023 – and the first big WWE event of the Triple H era – it's little wonder that hopes are high for Royal Rumble 2023. Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens headlined the last time Royal Rumble was staged at the Alamodome in San Antonio, but The Head of the Table will be desperate to leave with better memories this time. Read on as we explain how to watch a WWE Royal Rumble 2023 live stream wherever you are in the world - with Peacock TV the exclusive broadcaster for US viewers (opens in new tab)!

WWE Royal Rumble live stream 2023 Date: Saturday, January 28 Time: 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am GMT / 6.30am IST / 10am JST / 12pm AEDT Venue: Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas US live stream: Peacock Premium ($4.99) (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: try Express VPN (opens in new tab)

The spectral figure of Uncle Howdy looms large over this event, with his name written all over both the Mountain Dew Pitch Black match between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight, and the WWE Raw Women's Championship singles match between Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss.

There's rife speculation that Uncle Howdy's identity will be revealed at Royal Rumble, but as of yet we don't even know where his loyalties lie. Wyatt's first televised match since returning to WWE is unlikely to be a quiet affair.

And then there are the rumbles. 30 men and 30 women fighting for a shot at a championship at WrestleMania 39 in April, and you just know there's going to be a surprise appearance or several.

Bobby Lashley and Liv Morgan are amongst the handful of contenders who have already declared for the battle royal, and there are rumors that Brock Lesnar is preparing to throw his considerable weight into the squared circle too. Read on for the full WWE Royal Rumble 2023 card and all you need to know to watch a high-quality WWE live stream online from anywhere.

How to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2023: live stream in the US without cable

Watch WWE Royal Rumble 2023 from outside your country

You'll be able to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2023 from a wide range of countries with WWE Network, but if you don't want to grab a new membership there are plenty more live streams available. We've rounded up all the best places to watch in Canada, the UK, Australia, Japan, and India just below.

If you're away from home, and can't access your regular WWE live stream because of geo-blocking, we've got a top tip to make sure you don't miss out.

How to watch Royal Rumble 2023: live stream WWE in the UK

(opens in new tab) BT Sport is showing WWE Royal Rumble 2023 in the UK, but as it's a PPV event you'll need to purchase it from the BT Sport Box Office (opens in new tab), where it costs £19.95. Alternatively, WWE Network is also available in the UK, where it costs £9.99 per month. You'll have to prepare for a late night though, because the main action gets underway at 1am GMT on Saturday night/Sunday morning.

How to watch Royal Rumble 2023: live stream WWE in Canada

(opens in new tab) The best place to watch Royal Rumble 2023 in Canada is WWE Network. WWE Network is available through local TV providers, though you'll need to pay an additional PPV fee to tune in to Royal Rumble, which gets underway at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Saturday. Travelling abroad? Then you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to magically transport yourself back to Canada to live stream Royal Rumble 2023 coverage just like you would at home.

How to watch a WWE Royal Rumble 2023 live stream in Australia

(opens in new tab) Binge (opens in new tab) is the new home of all things WWE in Australia, and you can watch Royal Rumble 2023 on the streaming service from 12pm AEDT on Sunday afternoon. Starting at AU$10 a month, Binge is very temptingly priced, and what's more, new customers are entitled to a generous 14-day FREE trial (opens in new tab), meaning you can try before you buy. As well as WWE, Binge is streaming hundreds of huge new shows, including The Last of Us, The White Lotus and House of the Dragon.

Japan: how to watch a WWE Royal Rumble 2023 live stream

(opens in new tab) If you're watching WWE Royal Rumble 2023 from Japan, you'll need to tune in from 10am JST on Sunday morning. You've guessed it... you can tune in to WWE Royal Rumble via the WWE Network, which has been available in Japan for the last few years.

How to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2023 in India

(opens in new tab) WWE fans in India can watch Royal Rumble 2023 on Sony Ten 1 (opens in new tab), but you'll need to be up early, as the action begins at 6.30am IST on Sunday morning. If that's a little early for your liking, you can to tune into WWE Network for a replay instead. If you'd prefer to watch on an app or website, Sony Liv (opens in new tab) will be streaming the action. A mobile-only plan costs Rs 599 for a year, while a LIV Premium plan costs Rs 999 for a year. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home WWE coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

