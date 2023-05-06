Wolves vs Aston Villa live stream: how to watch Premier League online

Wolves vs Aston Villa live stream

Wolves vs Aston Villa preview

Wolves host a Villa side with European aspirations when the local rivals meet at Molineux on Saturday afternoon. The home side have yet to reach the magic 40-point mark but appeared to already be on the beach when they were thrashed 6-0 by Brighton on Saturday, while the visitors need a perfect end to their season to give themselves the best chance of playing in Europe for the first time since 2011. Who will come out in top in this all-Midlands clash?

Can Villa get back on track or will there be a response from Wolves?

There might be less than 12 miles between Villa Park and Molineux, but these near neighbours have had vastly different fortunes this season.

Aston Villa had won just two of their first 11 Premier League games when Unai Emery took over from Steven Gerrard, and while they struggled for consistency at first, the defeat against Manchester United last weekend was their first in 10 games. Bruno Fernandes scored the only goal of the game after Emi Martinez failed to hold onto a Marcus Rashford shot late in the first half, but Villa rarely looked like equalising. The former Arsenal boss's side still have their fate in their own hands, but with tough games against Liverpool and Brighton still to come they'll want to get back to winning ways against one of their local rivals.

Wolves had a day to forget when they visited Brighton on Saturday, with four first-half goals for the hosts sending some of the away support to the famous pier to enjoy the afternoon sun instead. Danny Welbeck added a fifth just after the break, before Deniz Undav sealed the deal with a delicious chip on 66 minutes. Wolves were bottom of the table when Julen Lopetegui took over, so to be eight points clear of relegation with four games to play is an obvious improvement. And while it would take something quite drastic for them to be dragged back into serious danger, results like the one at the Amex certainly won't help the nerves.

Watch Wolves vs Aston Villa: live stream in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch a Wolves vs Aston Villa live stream on Peacock TV in the US, with kick-off set for 10am EDT / 7am PDT on Saturday. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch Peacock TV from abroad (opens in new tab). Peacock TV is live-streaming the vast majority of this season's English Premier League games, including this one, though some fixtures are being shown on NBC and USA Network. The Peacock price comes in at $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, plus the NFL and plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $9.99 a month for commercial-free coverage, too. If you subscribe to Peacock and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below -we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Wolves vs Aston Villa from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Wolves vs Aston Villa in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

The best VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. VPNs are also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Wolves vs Aston Villa from anywhere:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super-fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-around VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox, and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

Can you watch Wolves vs Aston Villa in the UK?

Unfortunately you can't watch Wolves vs Aston Villa live in the UK... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that's showing the game, such as Peacock TV or Optus Sport. While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream as you would at home, getting a VPN service (opens in new tab) as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

Wolves vs Aston Villa live stream: how to watch EPL soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada can watch a Wolves vs Aston Villa live stream on FuboTV (opens in new tab), which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 10am EDT / 7am PDT on Saturday. FuboTV Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$16.67 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 annual plan. It also has the rights to Serie A soccer and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Wolves vs Aston Villa: live stream in Australia

(opens in new tab) Footie fans in Australia can watch Wolves vs Aston Villa on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Brace yourself for a late night, though, with kick-off set for 12am AEST on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Wolves vs Aston Villa: live stream Premier League in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch Wolves vs Aston Villa on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 2am NZST in the early hours of Sunday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can also watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

Wolves vs Aston Villa: live stream Premier League online in India