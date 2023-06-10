Swiatek vs Muchova live stream: how to watch French Open final for free from anywhere

Watch a Swiatek vs Muchova live stream

Looking for a free Swiatek vs Muchova live stream? The French Open women's final is free to stream on 9Now in Australia. Use a VPN to watch free from anywhere in the world if you're an Aussie abroad. In the US, Swiatek vs Muchova is live on NBC and Peacock. It's TSN in Canada, and Eurosport and Discovery+ in the UK. Full details on how to watch Swiatek vs Muchova just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Saturday, June 10 Expected start time: 3pm CEST / 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT / 11pm AEST Free live stream: 9Now (AUS) Use ExpressVPN to watch your stream while abroad

Swiatek vs Muchova preview

You'd think that Iga Swiatek, the world No.1 and reigning French Open champion, would be the runaway favourite to lift the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen over a world No.43 and maiden grand slam finalist, but Karolina Muchova isn't here to make up the numbers. Her astonishing 5-0 record against opponents ranked in the top three shows that she always raises her game against the world's best players. What's more, she also beat Swiatek in their only previous meeting.

The 26-year-old was out of action, out of the top 200 and, seemingly, out of a job just last year, doctors having told her that her playing career was as good as over after a succession of injuries. Has any sportsperson ever defied the medics this emphatically and this quickly?

The Czech's path to the French Open final was as tough as it gets, taking in three seeded players, including the world No.2 and No.8, as well as a former runner-up, but she's defied the odds at every turn, all while playing the fearlessly front-footed brand of tennis that's always been her trademark. Muchova's victory over Aryna Sabalenka on Thursday was one of the standout ties of the tournament, and one that showcased her variety, flair, and never-say-die attitude.

But then there's Swiatek. At the age of 22 she's already the undisputed Queen of Clay. Her winning streak at Roland-Garros now stretches to 13 matches, and in the last nine of those she hasn't dropped a set. For the first time this tournament, however, the Pole about to face an opponent who's not only at the top of her game, but also possesses as many strings to her racket as she does.

Both of these players like to mix it up with a wide variety of shots, from baseline-seeking missiles to dinky dropshots and the good old serve-and-volley. They've each also got pace to burn, and the mental fortitude to turn things around when the going gets tough.

This has the makings of a classic, and here's how to get a Swiatek vs Muchova live stream and watch the French Open women's final from wherever you are.

How to live stream Swiatek vs Muchova for FREE

Tennis fans in Australia are amongst the luckiest in the world, as they can watch Swiatek vs Muchova and the rest of the French Open for FREE on 9Gem. That means viewers can fire up a free Swiatek vs Muchova live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. The only catch is that play is set to get underway at 11pm AEST on Saturday night. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Swiatek vs Muchova on 9Now from abroad. Die-hard tennis fans might want to take a look at Stan Sport, which is live streaming every match on every court, ad-free. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

How to watch Swiatek vs Muchova from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like the US, UK, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who's showing Swiatek vs Muchova.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a Swiatek vs Muchova live stream from anywhere:

ExpressVPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

How to use a VPN to watch Swiatek vs Muchova

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - 9Now for Aussies abroad.

How to watch Swiatek vs Muchova: live stream French Open in the US without cable

Swiatek vs Muchova is scheduled to start at 9am ET / 6am PT on Saturday morning, and it's being shown Peacock TV and NBC in the US. How to watch Swiatek vs Muchova without cable: Peacock costs just $4.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, Premiership Rugby, plus plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes NBC as part of its Sling Blue package in most major markets. The usual cost is $45 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price. Another over-the-top streaming service that includes NBC is FuboTV. It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial. If you subscribe to Sling, Peacock, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch Swiatek vs Muchova: live stream French Open for free in the UK

The French Open is no longer on free-to-air TV in the UK. Instead, tennis fans need to subscribe to Eurosport or its streaming arm Discovery+ to watch Swiatek vs Muchova, which starts at 2pm BST on Saturday afternoon. A subscription costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and lets you tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels. If you’re out of the UK but still want to watch, make sure you install a VPN so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

How to live stream Swiatek vs Muchova and watch French Open tennis online in Canada

In Canada, you can watch Swiatek vs Muchova on TSN. Play is set to get underway at 9am ET / 6am PT first thing on Saturday morning. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Swiatek vs Muchova live stream. If you don't have cable, you can try the new TSN Plus streaming service for free for a limited time. Alternatively, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or $199.90 each year. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Swiatek vs Muchova: live stream tennis in New Zealand