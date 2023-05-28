French Open live stream: how to watch Roland Garros 2023 for FREE online

Watch a French Open 2023 live stream

After a free French Open live stream? The whole tournament is free on 9Now in Australia. Use a VPN to unblock 9Now when travelling outside Oz. In the US, the Roland Garros tennis is live on Peacock and NBC. It's TSN in Canada, and Eurosport and Discovery+ in the UK. Full details on how to watch French Open tennis live stream just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dates: Sunday, May 28 - Sunday, June 11 Free live stream: 9Now (AUS) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

French Open 2023 preview

With reigning women's champion Iga Swiatek returning from injury, clay king Rafael Nadal absent and men's favourite Novak Djokovic out of form, the French Open drama certainly won't be confined to the night sessions and who does and doesn't get to play in them.

Djokovic enters the tournament knowing that victory will give him the outright men's record for Grand Slam titles, though he was recently bested by Holger Rune, whose rapid development may have caught a few more of his contemporaries off guard.

Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Jannik Sinner are amongst the most talented young stars on the circuit, but the volatile Dane might not be far behind them. For Daniil Medvedev, meanwhile, this is another chance to show his class – the towering Russian succeeded where Djokovic failed in Rome last week.

For all the talk of the demise of tennis' big three, a new triumvirate has emerged in the women's game over the past 12 months, Swiatek being joined on the top step by Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina. Those three have now won each of the last three slams.

Swiatek may be the world No.1, but there's a strong argument to be made that Sabalenka has been the most impressive player on tour in 2023. Clay has long been considered Rybakina's weakest surface, so her victory in Italy earlier this month came as a shock to many. It was, admittedly, freakish at best, with three of her opponents having to retire.

Here's how to watch a French Open 2023 live stream wherever you are - starting with FREE coverage in Australia. We've also listed the French Open schedule further down the page.

How to live stream French Open 2023 for FREE

Tennis fans in Australia are amongst the luckiest in the world, as they can watch the 2023 French Open for FREE on 9Gem. That means viewers can also fire up a free French Open live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch the French Open on 9Now from abroad. Play typically starts at 7pm AEST each day, with the evening sessions beginning at 4.30am. Die-hard tennis fans might want to take a look at Stan Sport too, which is live streaming every match on every court, ad-free. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

How to watch French Open tennis from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like the US, UK, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who's showing the 2023 French Open.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a French Open live stream from anywhere:

How to use a VPN to watch French Open 2023

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - 9Now for Aussies abroad.

How to watch French Open 2023: live stream tennis in the US without cable

The 2023 French Open is split between Peacock TV and NBC in the US. Both services are showing both of the finals, but they've got two semi-finals apiece, and Peacock is the only place to watch the night sessions. Coverage typically begins at 10am ET / 5am PT each day, with the night sessions starting at 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT. How to watch 2023 French Open without cable: Peacock costs just $4.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, Premiership Rugby, plus plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes NBC as part of its Sling Blue package in most major markets. The usual cost is $45 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get $10 off your first month. Another over-the-top streaming service that includes NBC is FuboTV. It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial. If you subscribe to Sling, Peacock, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch French Open 2023: live stream tennis for free in the UK

The French Open is no longer on free-to-air TV in the UK. Instead, tennis fans need to subscribe to Eurosport or its streaming arm Discovery+ to tune in. A subscription costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and lets you tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels. Play typically gets underway at 10am BST each morning, with the night sessions starting at 7.30pm. If you’re out of the UK but still want to watch, make sure you install a VPN so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

How to live stream French Open 2023 and watch tennis online in Canada

In Canada, you can watch French Open tennis on TSN. Play typically starts at 5am ET / 2am PT each morning, with the evening sessions getting underway at 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a French Open live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or $199.90 each year. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch French Open 2023: live stream tennis in New Zealand

In New Zealand, live French Open coverage is being provided by Sky Sport. Play typically begins at 9pm NZST each evening, with the night sessions starting at 6.30am. You can also tune in via the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform, which costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch the tennis online using the country's Sky Go service.

French Open schedule 2023

Sunday, May 28

1st Round - Men's and Women's Singles

Monday, May 29

1st Round - Men's and Women's Singles

Tuesday, May 30

1st Round - Men's and Women's Singles

Wednesday, May 31

2nd Round - Men's and Women's Singles

Thursday, June 1

2nd Round - Men's and Women's Singles

Friday, June 2

3rd Round - Men's and Women's Singles

Saturday, June 3

3rd Round - Men's and Women's Singles

Sunday, June 4

4th Round - Men's and Women's Singles

Monday, June 5

4th Round - Men's and Women's Singles

Tuesday, June 6

Quarter-finals - Men's and Women's Singles

Wednesday, June 7

Quarter-finals - Men's and Women's Singles

Thursday, June 8

Semi-finals - Women's Singles

Friday, June 9

Semi-finals - Men's Singles

Saturday, June 10

Final - Women's Singles

Sunday, June 11

Final - Men's Singles

French Open winners

French Open men's single winners in the Open Era:

1968 - Ken Rosewall

1969 - Rod Laver

1970 - Jan Kodeš

1971 - Jan Kodeš

1972 - Andrés Gimeno

1973 - Ilie Năstase

1974 - Björn Borg

1975 - Björn Borg

1976 - Adriano Panatta

1977 - Guillermo Vilas

1978 - Björn Borg

1979 - Björn Borg

1980 - Björn Borg

1981 - Björn Borg

1982 - Mats Wilander

1983 - Yannick Noah

1984 - Ivan Lendl

1985 - Mats Wilander

1986 - Ivan Lendl

1987 - Ivan Lendl

1988 - Mats Wilander

1989 - Michael Chang

1990 - Andrés Gómez

1991 - Jim Courier

1992 - Jim Courier

1993 - Sergi Bruguera

1994 - Sergi Bruguera

1995 - Thomas Muster

1996 - Yevgeny Kafelnikov

1997 - Gustavo Kuerten

1998 - Carlos Moyá

1999 - Andre Agassi

2000 - Gustavo Kuerten

2001 - Gustavo Kuerten

2002 - Albert Costa

2003 - Juan Carlos Ferrero

2004 - Gastón Gaudio

2005 - Rafael Nadal

2006 - Rafael Nadal

2007 - Rafael Nadal

2008 - Rafael Nadal

2009 - Roger Federer

2010 - Rafael Nadal

2011 - Rafael Nadal

2012 - Rafael Nadal

2013 - Rafael Nadal

2014 - Rafael Nadal

2015 - Stan Wawrinka

2016 - Novak Djokovic

2017 - Rafael Nadal

2018 - Rafael Nadal

2019 - Rafael Nadal

2020 - Rafael Nadal

2021 - Novak Djokovic

2022 - Rafael Nadal

French Open women's single winners in the Open Era: