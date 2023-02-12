How to watch Super Bowl halftime show 2023: live stream Rihanna's performance from anywhere

Watch a Super Bowl halftime show live stream

The 2023 Super Bowl halftime show is being televised on Fox in the US. Viewers in the UK can enjoy a FREE live stream on ITVX, while viewers in Australia can watch free on 7Plus. Viewers in Canada can tune in on DAZN. Use a VPN to watch from anywhere if you happen to be travelling abroad. Full details below.

Super Bowl halftime show: 2023 preview

While some subscribe to the idea that the Super Bowl is a music show interrupted by a sports event and others see it the other way around, the rest of us lap up every second of both components with childlike glee, and live in hope that Rihanna's performance at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show will measure up to the footballing fare that's served up by the Eagles and Chiefs. Or the other way around.

The pop and R&B megastar's performance at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona is set to go down as the comeback of comebacks. The Super Bowl halftime show is probably the most coveted slot in the world, and Rihanna's last live performance was almost five years ago, in 2018. The word on the street is that she's back full-time, but we wouldn't count on that yet.

What you can bank on is a rundown of one of the richest catalogues of certified bangers of anyone in the music industry, from "We Found Love" to "SOS", "Rude Boy", "Only Girl (In the World)", "What's My Name?", "S&M", "Umbrella", "Diamonds" and "Work".

We may even get a surprise guest or several. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, so you can live stream Rihanna's performance from anywhere.

We've set out how you can live stream the Super Bowl halftime show in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to tune in like you would if you were at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also really easy to use.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch 2023 Super Bowl halftime show in the UK

(opens in new tab) You'll have to stay up late to watch the Super Bowl halftime show in the UK, with Rihanna not set to perform until well after 12am GMT on Sunday night/Monday morning. ITV and ITVX (opens in new tab) are showing the event live and for free, so we'd expect them to cover the halftime show. Want to see the star-studded commercials? For just 99p you'll be able to watch the halftime show and the Super Bowl ads via NFL Game Pass (opens in new tab). Similarly, Sky Sports (opens in new tab) is also showing the Super Bowl, but the ads will be cut from its coverage. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to live stream the Super Bowl halftime show as if you were at home.

How to watch 2023 Super Bowl halftime show in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) You can watch the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show on Fox, which is televising the game. Exact timings depend on how long the first two quarters of the game last, but we can assure you that the Super Bowl won't start any earlier than 7pm ET / 4pm PT on Sunday. If you're already a subscriber, you can also live stream the Super Bowl halftime show directly through the Fox website (opens in new tab). How to watch Super Bowl halftime show 2023 without cable Sling TV is an obvious first port of call. Its Blue plan offers local Fox channels in most major markets, as well as 30+ additional channels. It normally costs $40 per month but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price (opens in new tab). FuboTV (opens in new tab) is a more fully featured cable replacement service that includes Fox and more than 100 more channels. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Sling TV, FuboTV or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch 2023 Super Bowl halftime show: live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) The Super Bowl is being shown on DAZN, but at the time of writing it isn't clear if the streaming service will be showing the halftime show. We've asked for confirmation, and will update this article accordingly. If DAZN does show Rihanna's performance, it won't start until after 7pm ET / 4pm PT on Sunday. The service is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, and DAZN costs just CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab). It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). The Super Bowl is also being televised by both TSN and CTV. Again, both channels are yet to reveal if they'll be televising the halftime show. If you don't have cable, you can live stream Super Bowl 57 on TSN Direct, with a subscription costing CA$19.99 a month or CA$199.90 per year. CTV doesn't offer a streaming-only sub.

How to watch Super Bowl halftime show: live stream in Australia

(opens in new tab) The Super Bowl is FREE to watch in Australia, courtesy of Channel Seven (opens in new tab) and its companion 7Plus streaming service (opens in new tab). We'd expect both to show the halftime show. Rihanna set to perform sometime after 11am AEDT on Monday. For just AU$0.99, you can watch the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show and the commercials via NFL Game Pass (opens in new tab). ESPN, available through Foxtel, is showing the game too, and you'll also be able to stream it on your laptop or mobile using the Foxtel Go (opens in new tab) app. As is streaming service Kayo Sports (opens in new tab), which has a FREE 7-day trial (opens in new tab). However, it isn't clear if either of them will be showing the Super Bowl halftime show.

How to watch 2023 Super Bowl halftime show in Mexico

(opens in new tab) NFL fans in Mexico will be able to live stream the game for free on Azteca 7 (opens in new tab). We'd expect coverage of the halftime show, but not the commercials. If you do want it all, so to speak, sign up to NFL Game Pass (opens in new tab), which will let you watch the Super Bowl halftime show as well as the game and the commercials, for MXN$20. Rihanna's performance will start after 6pm CST on Sunday evening.

How to watch 2023 Super Bowl halftime show in Germany

(opens in new tab) In Germany, the Super Bowl is being shown on free-to-air channel ProSieben and the ProSieben website (opens in new tab), although it isn't clear if coverage will include the halftime show. The good news is that NFL Game Pass (opens in new tab) is definitely showing the Super Bowl half time show and all of the commercials, and a subscription costs just €0.99. Prepare for a late night though, as Rihanna's performance will start after 1am CET on Sunday night/Monday morning. Not in Germany right now? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're away from home, in order to tap into your domestic coverage, as usual.

How to watch 2023 Super Bowl halftime show in Singapore

(opens in new tab) In Singapore, you can live stream the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show via NFL Game Pass (opens in new tab), with a subscription costing SG$0.99. Rihanna is expected to take the stage after 8pm SGT on Monday night. The Super Bowl is being shown on streaming service Mola (opens in new tab), which is also showing the game in Indonesia, Timor Leste and Malaysia. However, Mola definitely won't be showing the commercials, and its coverage might not include the Super Bowl halftime show either. Away from home? Remember, you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to tune into your regular coverage if you're currently traveling in Singapore.

Who's performing at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show?

Rihanna is headlining the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, five years after her last live performance.

She's hinted that a special guest or two might join her on stage at State Farm Stadium, but ahead of the show the details of the performance are being kept firmly under the Barbadian megastar's hat.

2023 Super Bowl halftime show start time

The start time for the Super Bowl halftime show will be dictated by how long the first two quarters of the game last.

Seeing as the Super Bowl is scheduled to begin at 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm ET, and each quarter starts with 15 minutes on the clock, the halftime show will definitely start after 7pm ET / 4pm PT.

How long after remains to be seen. Last year's halftime show started just under an hour after kick-off, which seems a fairly sensible guide to follow if you don't plan on watching the game itself.

How long is the Super Bowl halftime show?

Halftime intervals are typically restricted to 13 minutes in the NFL, but it isn't uncommon for the Super Bowl halftime interval to push 20 minutes.

Last year's halftime show was just shy of 14 minutes long, which was enough time to squeeze in abridged versions of 11 different tracks.

2023 Super Bowl halftime show rumors

As mentioned above, the details of Rihanna's halftime show are hush-hush. We can hope that her performance will include tasters of her biggest records, such as "Only Girl (In the World)", "We Found Love" and "Umbrella", but beyond that it's all speculation.

Rihanna herself has teased the involvement of other artists, but ahead of the show their identities remain a mystery.

How much money are artists paid for the Super Bowl halftime show?

Like the artists who came before her, Rihanna won't be paid to perform at the Super Bowl. However, seeing as the halftime show is probably the biggest musical platform in the world, the exposure is as good as a guarantee of massive sales increases.

There are also reports in circulation suggesting that Rihanna plans to use the halftime show to drum up publicity for a rumored 2023 comeback tour.

Best ever Super Bowl halftime shows

Music and theater are, obviously, subjective, but ask anyone who put on the best ever Super Bowl halftime show and chances are they'll say it was the artist best known as Prince.

In February 2007, joined at Miami Gardens by his backing band New Power Generation, as well as The Twinz and the Florida A&M University Marching 100 Band, the late, great, inimitable musical master put on a show that would be revered for years to come, featuring "We Will Rock You", "Proud Mary", "All Along the Watchtower" and, of course, "Purple Rain", all during a glorious downpour.

And a special shoutout to Bruno Mars, whose 2014 Super Bowl performance alongside the Red Hot Chili Peppers stands out as another classic of the genre. It's safe to say that the announcement of Mars as the headline act underwhelmed large sections of the media, but he knocked it out of the park with a rambunctious, hip-shaking set that included "Locked Out of Heaven", "Treasure", "Give It Away" and "Just the Way You Are".