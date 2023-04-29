Newcastle vs Southampton live stream: how to watch Premier League online

Newcastle vs Southampton live stream

You can watch Newcastle vs Southampton on Peacock TV in the US, or on FuboTV in Canada. Premier League fans in India can tune in via Disney Plus Hotstar, while those in Australia need to catch the game on Optus Sport. Remember to use a VPN if you're trying to watch your usual stream while abroad. Full details on how to watch Newcastle vs Southampton just below.

Newcastle vs Southampton preview

Third hosts bottom as Newcastle United do battle with Southampton on Sunday afternoon in a Premier League fixture with significant implications at both ends of the table. Eddie Howe's Magpies are looking strong for Champions League football next term but know they have to maintain their superb recent form to hold off close challengers, while Ruben Selles' side are in real and present danger of slipping out of the top flight after 10 seasons. It promises to be an intriguing contest.

The Toon army keeps marching on. With an eight-point cushion for a Champions League spot next season, Eddie Howe's side are one of the Premier League's most difficult sides to beat – no team has lost fewer league games than the Magpies four.

They've taken 21 points from a possible 24 since mid-March, after a brief early-spring wobble, and their midweek 4-1 destruction of Everton was typical of the brio and attacking intent Howe has instilled in his charges.

Alexander Isak's mesmeric assist for Jacob Murphy's last goal of the night was a study in sashaying brilliance and wouldn't have looked out of place on the Strictly dance floor. The Swedish summer signing from Real Sociedad has seven goals in his last eight games after overcoming injury struggles and dovetails brilliantly – though seldom on the pitch at the same time – with top scorer Callum Wilson, who bagged a brace at Goodison Park on Thursday.

Southampton, meanwhile, are in real trouble. Thursday's 1-0 defeat to local and relegation rivals Bournemouth has cast the Saints adrift at the foot of the Premier League table and they are without a win since beating Leicester at the beginning of March. There had been signs of improvement after Ruben Selles' side had led 2-0 and 3-1 at league leaders Arsenal 10 days ago, only to be pegged back late on with a 3-3 draw.

Captain James Ward-Prowse continues to pull the strings in midfield alongside impressive teenager Romeo Lavia, but it's precocious Argentine playmaker Carlos Alcaraz – on target against Arsenal – who has started to add a creative spark up front. With five games to go, the Saints really have to win to stand any chance of avoiding the drop, especially as their rivals have started to pick up points around them.

The Mags are flying in third, while the Saints are propping up the table six points from safety. Follow our guide to get a Newcastle vs Southampton live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

Watch Newcastle vs Southampton: live stream in the US without cable

Soccer fans can watch a Newcastle vs Southampton live stream on Peacock TV in the US, with kick-off set for 9am EDT / 6am PDT on Sunday. Peacock TV is live-streaming the vast majority of this season's English Premier League games, including this one, though some fixtures are being shown on NBC and USA Network.

How to watch Newcastle vs Southampton from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Newcastle vs Southampton in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

The best VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. VPNs are also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Newcastle vs Southampton from anywhere:

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super-fast connections across its many servers.

Can you watch Newcastle vs Southampton in the UK?

Unfortunately, with this being a rescheduled fixture from a 3pm kick-off on a Saturday, you can't watch Newcastle vs Southampton live in the UK... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that's showing the game, such as Peacock TV or Optus Sport. While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream as you would at home, getting a VPN service (opens in new tab) as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

Newcastle vs Southampton live stream: how to watch EPL soccer online in Canada

Soccer fans in Canada can watch a Newcastle vs Southampton live stream on FuboTV, which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 9am EDT / 6am PDT on Sunday.

How to watch Newcastle vs Southampton: live stream in Australia

Footie fans in Australia can watch Newcastle vs Southampton on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Brace yourself for a seriously early start though, with kick-off set for the brutal time of 11pm AEST late on Sunday evening.

How to watch Newcastle vs Southampton: live stream Premier League in New Zealand

Fans can watch Newcastle vs Southampton on Sky Sport in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 1am NZST in the early hours of Monday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can also watch games online using the country's Sky Go service.

Newcastle vs Southampton: live stream Premier League online in India