Watch Medvedev vs Korda: live stream Australian Open tennis from anywhere 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally January 20: Not before 9pm AEDT / 11pm NZDT / 10am GMT / 5am ET / 2am PT Free live stream: 9Now (Aus) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Medvedev vs Korda: match preview

Despite reaching the Australian Open final for the last two years running, Daniil Medvedev is only the No.7 seed at this year's tournament, and he'll be keen to remind the watching world of his prowess as he takes on 22-year-old rising star Sebastian Korda, who's being tipped for big things in 2023. Read on to find out how to watch a Medvedev vs Korda live stream from anywhere – and ways to watch Australian Open tennis absolutely FREE.

Despite being a grand slam winner, Medvedev has found himself marooned somewhere in the vast expanse between the tennis greats and the next generation. The 26-year-old Russian is yet to drop a set in Melbourne, and enters this clash off the back of two fairly comfortable victories. However, there were signs of vulnerability early on against Aussie wildcard John Millman, who broke Medvedev's thunderous serve three times in the opening session.

Korda has a monster serve too, and he's used it to great effect so far, slamming home 26 aces already. The No.29 seed caught the eye by reaching the final of the Adelaide Open earlier this month, but to this point of his career he's always underperformed on the biggest stages. He's never progressed past this round at the Aussie Open before, and if he does so today he'll match his best ever showing at a major. Follow our guide as we explain how you can watch a Medvedev vs Korda live stream at the 2023 Australian Open from wherever you are.

Watch Medvedev vs Korda live stream for FREE

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans in Australia can watch the 2023 Australian Open for FREE on Channel 9 and 9Gem (opens in new tab). Medvedev vs Korda will follow the match between Victoria Azarenka and Madison Keys, which is set to begin at 7pm AEDT (3am ET) on Friday. That means viewers can also fire up a free Medvedev vs Korda live stream on the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Medvedev vs Korda on 9Now from abroad (opens in new tab) Die-hard tennis fans might want to take a look at Stan Sport too, as it's live streaming every match on every court, ad-free. Subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day FREE trial.

Watch a Medvedev vs Korda live stream from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like the UK, US, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who's showing Medvedev vs Korda.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem: geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

How to watch Medvedev vs Korda: live stream tennis in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans in the US can watch Medvedev vs Korda on ESPN Plus. The match starts after Madison Keys' clash with Victoria Azarenka, which is at 3am ET / 12am PT in the early hours of Friday morning. The 2023 Australian Open is being shown across ESPN's suite of TV channels and its ESPN Plus streaming service. Stream Medvedev vs Korda live without cable If you don't have ESPN on cable, you'll need a streaming service that includes it, and ESPN Plus is the cheapest and most obvious place to start. ESPN Plus costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. For the ultimate value, you can get a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle for just $13.99 a month, which adds loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content to the mix. Another good option is Sling TV. Its Orange package offers ESPN 1, 2 and 3, plus plenty more top premium channels. It costs $40 a month but you can get your first month for half-price (opens in new tab). A costlier but even more thorough cable alternative is FuboTV (opens in new tab), which includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and more than 100 more channels. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). And remember, use a VPN to access your domestic streaming services when outside your home country - we rate ExpressVPN as the best overall (opens in new tab).

How to watch Medvedev vs Korda: live stream Australian Open 2023 tennis in the UK

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans in the UK can watch the 2023 Australian Open on Eurosport and its streaming arm Discovery Plus, with Medvedev vs Korda set to start after the match between Victoria Azarenka and Madison Keys, which begins at 8am GMT on Friday morning. Discovery+ subscriptions costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and allows you to tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels. If you’re out of the UK but still want to tune in, make sure you install a VPN (opens in new tab) so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch Medvedev vs Korda: live stream Australian Open tennis in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, you can watch Australian Open 2023 on TSN, but be warned that Medvedev vs Korda will start after Victoria Azarenka's match against Madison Keys, which will begin at around 3am ET / 12am PT on Thursday night/Friday morning. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Medvedev vs Korda live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or $199.90 each year. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Medvedev vs Korda: live stream tennis in New Zealand