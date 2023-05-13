Manchester United vs Wolves live stream: how to watch Premier League online

Manchester United vs Wolves live stream

You can watch Manchester United vs Wolves on Peacock TV in the US, or on FuboTV in Canada. Premier League fans in India can tune in via Disney Plus Hotstar, while those in Australia need to catch the game on Optus Sport. Remember to use a VPN if you're trying to watch your usual stream while abroad. Full details on how to watch Manchester United vs Wolves just below.

Manchester United vs Wolves preview

Manchester United will be aiming to get their push for a top-four finish back on track when they host Wolves this weekend. The home side's recent form – just one win in their last four – has allowed Liverpool to sneak up on them in the race for Champions League qualification. Will a Wolves side with nothing to play for put another dent in their hopes?

Can United get back on track or will Wolves take a bite out of their top-four chances?

David De Gea had a day to forget last time out as he let a tame Saïd Benrahma shot slip through his fingers to hand all three points to West Ham. It was the second defeat in a row for Erik ten Hag's men and it could quite easily have been worse, with VAR failing to award a penalty for an obvious handball by Victor Lindelof. It leaves Manchester United in fourth place, just one point ahead of Liverpool with a game in hand, but they'll need to improve if they want to secure that final Champions League place.

Wolves atoned for their recent thrashing by Brighton with a 1-0 win against Aston Villa last weekend – a result that could have a significant impact on the European places. It sent Wolves to the magic 40-point mark and put them 10 points clear of the relegation zone with just three games to play, meaning Julen Lopetegui has secured his side another season of Premier League football. Will they have the flip-flops back out here or will the absence of any real pressure give them the freedom to play without fear?

Watch Manchester United vs Wolves: live stream in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch a Manchester United vs Wolves live stream on Peacock TV in the US, with kick-off set for 10am EDT / 7am PDT on Saturday. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch Peacock TV from abroad (opens in new tab). Peacock TV is live-streaming the vast majority of this season's English Premier League games, including this one, though some fixtures are being shown on NBC and USA Network. The Peacock price comes in at $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, plus the NFL and plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $9.99 a month for commercial-free coverage, too. If you subscribe to Peacock and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below -we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Manchester United vs Wolves from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Manchester United vs Wolves in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

The best VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. VPNs are also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Manchester United vs Wolves from anywhere:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super-fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-around VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox, and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

Can you watch Manchester United vs Wolves in the UK?

Unfortunately you can't watch Manchester United vs Wolves live in the UK... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that's showing the game, such as Peacock TV or Optus Sport. While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream as you would at home, getting a VPN service (opens in new tab) as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

Manchester United vs Wolves live stream: how to watch EPL soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada can watch a Manchester United vs Wolves live stream on FuboTV (opens in new tab), which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 10am EDT / 7am PDT on Saturday. FuboTV Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$16.67 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 annual plan. It also has the rights to Serie A soccer and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Manchester United vs Wolves: live stream in Australia

(opens in new tab) Footie fans in Australia can watch Manchester United vs Wolves on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Brace yourself for a late night, though, with kick-off set for 12am AEST on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Manchester United vs Wolves: live stream Premier League in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch Manchester United vs Wolves on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 2am NZST in the early hours of Sunday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can also watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

