Manchester City vs Wolves live stream: how to watch Premier League online

Manchester City host Wolves on Sunday afternoon in a Premier League encounter that has much more going for it than the 2nd vs 16th table positions would initially suggest. Pep Guardiola's side have wavered since just before the World Cup break and will be fresh from having a flea in their ear courtesy of the manager, while relegation-threatened Wolves are starting to turn a corner under new boss Julen Lopetegui. Not one to miss, then.

It's set to be a fascinating clash of styles of attack versus defence at the Etihad, so read on to find out how to watch a Manchester City vs Wolves live stream (opens in new tab) from wherever you are.

Manchester City may have come back from 2-0 down at half-time to do a job on an increasingly timid Tottenham side on Thursday night, but that 4-2 victory wasn't enough to please manager Pep Guardiola. "No passion, fire, desire to win from minute one. It's the same from our fans," he huffed, clearly miffed at the boos that greeted the half-time scoreline. "We are a happy flowers team, I don't want this."

Guardiola's recent switch to a 3-2-3-2 has brought mixed results – albeit it has found a way to join goal bot Erling Haaland and World Cup winner Julian Alvarez in attack – and the Catalan may revert to a more traditional formation after dropping creative hub Kevin De Bruyne against Spurs. Expect the Belgian to return.

The improvements at Wolves have been obvious to see since Julen Lopetegui was confirmed as Bruno Lage's permanent replacement at Molineux during the World Cup break. The former Sevilla, Real Madrid and Spain boss has added a steely resolve to a side that looked doomed to the drop before his arrival, picking up seven points from his first 12 available. Though they still lack goals, Wolves have brought in the impressive Pablo Sarabia to add midfield guile.

Follow our guide to get a Manchester City vs Wolves live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

How to watch Manchester City vs Wolves: live stream in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch a Manchester City vs Wolves live stream on USA Network in the US, with kick-off set for 9am ET / 6am PT bright and early on Sunday morning. NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2022/23 EPL season. Peacock TV (opens in new tab) live streams the vast majority of games, but some fixtures are shown on NBC and USA Network instead, as in the case of this one. How to watch Manchester City vs Wolves without cable OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes both USA Network and NBC in select markets, as part of its Sling Blue package. The usual cost is $40 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month for half price (opens in new tab). Another over-the-top streaming service that includes USA Network and NBC in select markets is FuboTV (opens in new tab). It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Peacock, Sling or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Manchester City vs Wolves from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Manchester City vs Wolves in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

The best VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Manchester City vs Wolves from anywhere:

Can I watch a Manchester City vs Wolves live stream in the UK?

Manchester City vs Wolves is a Sunday 2pm kick-off, which means you can't watch it live in the UK... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that's showing the game, such as Optus Sport. While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream like you would at home, getting a VPN service (opens in new tab) as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

Manchester City vs Wolves live stream: how to watch EPL soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada can watch a Manchester City vs Wolves live stream on FuboTV (opens in new tab), which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 9am ET / 6am PT on Sunday morning. FuboTV Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$16.67 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 annual plan. It also has the rights to Serie A soccer, and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Manchester City vs Wolves: live stream Premier League in Australia

(opens in new tab) Footie fans in Australia can watch Manchester City vs Wolves on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Brace yourself for a seriously late night though, with kick-off set for 1am AEDT on Sunday night/Monday morning. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Manchester City vs Wolves: live stream Premier League in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch Manchester City vs Wolves on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, but be warned that kick-off is set for the brutal time of 3am NZDT on Sunday night/Monday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can also watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

