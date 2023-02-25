Leeds vs Southampton live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

Leeds vs Southampton live stream

You can watch Leeds vs Southampton on USA Network in the US. Premier League fans in India can tune in via Disney Plus Hotstar.

Leeds vs Southampton: match preview

19th-placed Leeds host bottom-of-the-table Southampton in what may prove to be the most consequential Premier League game of the weekend. The winning team could catapult itself out of the relegation zone, while the losing side could find itself marooned in 20th, with their survival hopes slimmer than ever.

It’s no secret that Javi Gracia wasn’t the first, second, third or fourth choice for the Leeds job, but that says as much about the club's board as it does about a coach who's highly regarded by many of the clubs he’s managed. Some pray that the Spaniard is the one. Others view him simply as the next one. What is clear is that he was the only one willing to accept what currently looks like the most unappealing managerial vacancy in the division.

Leeds' performance during their 1-0 defeat to Everton last weekend has been decried by many fans as their worst of the season, which is some feat considering they're on the longest winless run in the league – one that stretches back to early November.

Southampton, meanwhile, are on a rare high after completing the double over Chelsea a week ago. It was the Saints' fifth victory of the season, and it's hard not to read into the fact that four of those have come away from their home ground, which has been a toxic environment for much of the campaign.

The atmosphere at Elland Road, however, has been on a different level entirely, and interim Saints boss Ruben Selles has already shown himself to be a dab hand at lighting a fire under his players' backsides and working the crowd to a frenzy. Get them going nice and early again here, and things could quickly turn ugly for Leeds.

Leeds squandered a two-goal lead in the reverse fixture earlier this season. They might not get that far this time around. Follow our guide to get a Leeds vs Southampton live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

Watch Leeds vs Southampton: live stream in the US without cable

How to watch Leeds vs Southampton from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Leeds vs Southampton in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

The best VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. VPNs are also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Leeds vs Southampton from anywhere:

Can I watch Leeds vs Southampton in the UK?

Leeds vs Southampton is a Saturday 3pm kick-off, which means you can't watch it live in the UK... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that's showing the game, such as Peacock TV or Optus Sport. While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream as you would at home, getting a VPN service as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

