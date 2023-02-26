Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live stream: how to watch boxing fight online from anywhere

Watch a Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live stream

You can watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury on ESPN Plus for $59.99 with a PPV pass. In the UK, Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury is available from BT Sport Box Office for £19.95. It's a $29.95 PPV from Kayo Sports PPV in Australia, while viewers in Canada need to pay a $49.99 PPV fee on top of a DAZN subscription. Full details on how to watch a Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live stream just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Sunday, February 26 Start time (main card): 6.30pm GMT / 5.30am AEDT / 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury ring walk time (est): 9pm GMT / 4pm ET / 1pm PT / 8am AEDT TV channel: BT Sport (UK) Live stream: Kayo Sports PPV (AU) | ESPN Plus PPV (US)| DAZN PPV (CA)

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury: preview and prediction

Raised on the rough streets of Burbank, Jake Paul's professional boxing career has already exceeded most reluctant onlookers' expectations, so much so that his cruiserweight bout against the famous Tommy Fury is proving tough to call. Can social media's meanest influencer dish out more punishment than reality TV's toughest personality? There's only one way to find out.

Both men enter the fight with unblemished records, which isn't entirely surprising seeing as they have just 14 professional bouts between them. Paul's hitlist, however contrived, is certainly eye-catching.

His gilded boxing-as-banter stunt has seen him embarrass former UFC stars Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley, albeit an Anderson Silva bowed by age and a Tyron Woodley hampered by a career-ending shoulder issue. It must be said, though, that his front-foot approach, impressive power and highlights reel of memorable knockdowns means he's often infuriatingly good to watch.

That Fury, the half-brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson, is better known for his appearances on Love Island than any of his exploits in the ring says much about the current state of boxing.

He's only fought once over the past 17 months, a points decision victory over Daniel Bocianski, and though the Fury family has joked about disowning him were he to lose, his opponent is not only bigger, but he also commands a much higher knockout percentage – 67% to Fury's 50%.

The WBC promising Paul a cruiserweight world ranking if he wins has piled even more pressure on Fury, who has had the bout postponed twice. If Fury were to lose, don't be surprised if Logan Paul and Tyson Fury started "beefing".

The main card starts at 1.30pm ET / 6.30pm GMT. The Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury ring walks are expected at around 4pm ET / 9pm GMT. The fight is scheduled for eight three-minute rounds. Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch a Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live stream from anywhere.

Are there any free Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live streams?

For such a big-ticket boxing event, it won't surprise you to know that most countries have only pay-to-watch options for Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury – see below for more details.

We've previously seen big boxing events like this streaming for free in countries like Mexico (on Azteca 7 (opens in new tab)), Germany (on Bild.TV (opens in new tab)), Indonesia (on Indosiar (opens in new tab)), and Thailand (on PPTV (opens in new tab)) however, that's not something we can confirm at present for Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury.

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live stream: how to watch the fight in the UK

(opens in new tab) BT Sport is the place to watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury in the UK, but as it's a PPV event you'll need to purchase it from the BT Sport Box Office (opens in new tab), where it costs £19.95. Live coverage of the event begins at 6.30pm GMT on Sunday evening, and Paul and Fury are expected to ring walk at around 9pm. As well as via BT TV, Sky or Virgin, you can watch the event online, on the BT Sport Box Office app on iOS and Android, or via Chromecast and Airplay. If you're outside the UK and want to tune in, it's simple to do with a handy tool – simply grab a VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to live stream the action. Don't want to shell out for a pricey PPV? Then you can always tune into TalkSport’s exclusive radio coverage via DAB, online, by smart speaker, via the app or on 1089 or 1053 AM.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury from outside your country

We've already rounded up ways to watch the boxing in various countries around the world. But if you're abroad this weekend and your home coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial back to your home country in order to watch your preferred Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live stream as normal.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury: PPV price and live stream in the US

(opens in new tab) Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury is a pay-per-view event in the US, which is exclusive to streaming service ESPN Plus. It's an expensive fight for sure though, with the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury price set at $49.99 - way more than anywhere else in the world. That fee applies whether or not you're an existing ESPN Plus subscriber. Live coverage of the event begins at 2pm ET / 11am PT on Sunday, while Paul and Fury are expected to make their ring walks at around 4pm ET / 1pm PT in the afternoon.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury: live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) Streaming service DAZN has the rights to show the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury celebrity boxing fight in Canada. It's a PPV affair priced at CA$49.99, however, that's on top of the DAZN subscription you'll also need to sign up for. DAZN costs CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab). The silver lining is that DAZN's Canadian offering is arguably its strongest, as it's the streaming home of UCL, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. If you're outside of Canada and want to tune in as you would at home, a good VPN (opens in new tab) will see you right.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury: PPV price and live stream in Australia

(opens in new tab) It's PPV or bust in Australia too, with Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury priced at $29.95. Be warned that live coverage is set to kick off at 6am AEDT on Monday morning, and Paul and Fury are expected to make their ring walks at at around 8am. To watch the fight, you'll need to sign up via the Foxtel site or Kayo Sports Main Event (opens in new tab). You'll be able to live stream the whole event via your web browser and devices like Android, iOS, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Telstra TV and Chromecast.

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live stream: PPV price and live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) It's a similar story for viewers based in New Zealand, who can watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury on Sky Arena, with the PPV price set at $39.95. Coverage begins at 8am NZDT on Monday morning, ahead of the ring walks at around 10am. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined above to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury: tale of the tape

Jake Paul

Nationality: American

Born: January 17, 1997

Height: 6ft 1in

Reach: 76in

Record: 6-0

Tommy Fury

Nationality: British

Born: May 7, 1999

Height: 6ft 0in

Reach: 80in

Record: 8-0

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury full card

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury – Cruiserweight

Ilunga Makabu (c) vs Badou Jack – WBC Cruiserweight title

Ashton Sylve vs Maxwell Awuku – Lightweight

What time is Jake Paul fighting? Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury is due to get underway at around 9pm GMT / 4pm ET / 1pm PT on Sunday, February 26. That's 8am AEDT on Monday morning.

What TV channel is Tommy Fury on in the UK and Ireland? You can watch and stream Paul vs Fury live on BT Sports Box Office. It's a confirmed pay-per-view at £19.95. The price for Paul vs Fury in the Republic of Ireland is €29.99, increasing to €34.99 if purchased on the day of the fight. Head over to the BT Sport (opens in new tab) website for full details of how to watch and stream Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury: The Truth.