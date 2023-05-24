How to watch Indy 500 2023: live stream IndyCar online from anywhere

Watch an Indy 500 live stream

The 2023 Indy 500 will be shown live on both NBC and Peacock TV in the US. In Canada, IndyCar fans can tune in on TSN. The race is being shown on Sky Sports in the UK, and on Stan Sport in Australia. Read on for full details of how to watch the Indy 500 where you are.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Indy 500 start time: Sunday, May 28, 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT / 5.45pm BST / 2.45am AEST TV channel: NBC / Peacock (US) | Sy Sports (UK) | TSN (CA) | Stan Sport (AU) FREE stream: FuboTV FREE trial (US) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Indy 500 2023 – preview

The Greatest Spectacle in Racing is one heck of a slogan to live up to, but the 2023 Indy 500 has been given a worthy buildup, with Alex Palou, Rinus VeeKay and Felix Rosenqvist forming the fastest front row in the history of this 112-year-old event.

Just 0.006mph separated Chip Ganassi Racing's Palou from Ed Carpenter Racing's VeeKay, while all three drivers on the front row beat the previous pole speed record – set by Scott Dixon a year ago.

The reigning champion, Marcus Ericsson, was only quick enough for the 10th slot on the grid, back in the fourth row. It's certainly not an ideal starting position, though he took victory from eighth a year ago, and has at least got the inside line this time around.

The drivers occupying the four places immediately in front of him are also fellow former Indy 500 winners, with Dixon in ninth, followed by Alexander Rossi, Takuma Sato and Tony Kanaan. In the 11th slot is 24-year-old Dane Benjamin Pedersen, the highest-placed rookie, while Katherine Legge, the only woman to qualify, starts in 30th.

The milk is on ice, but who will be the cream of the crop? Here's how to watch a 2023 Indy 500 live stream no matter where you are.

How to watch Indy 500 2023: live stream in the US without cable

How to live stream Indy 500 from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the 2023 Indy 500, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching an Indy 500 live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch the Indy 500 from anywhere:

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch 2023 Indy 500: live stream in the UK

The 2023 Indy 500 is being shown exclusively on Sky Sports in the UK, with coverage beginning at 5.30pm BST on Sunday afternoon, ahead of the race at 5.45pm. If you want to sign up for Sky Sports, you can check out our guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now. Now sports passes start at £11.99. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream the Indy 500 as if you were at home.

How to watch a 2023 Indy 500 live stream in Canada

In Canada, you can watch the Indy 500 unfold on TSN. Coverage gets underway at 11am ET / 9am PT on Sunday morning, with the race scheduled to start at 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to an Indy 500 live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or CA$199.90 per year. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

