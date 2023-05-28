Everton vs Bournemouth live stream and how to watch the Premier League clash for free online and on TV, team news

Watch Leeds vs Tottenham live stream

Everton vs Bournemouth is available to watch on USA Network via FuboTV (7-day free trial) and Sling in the US. The Premier League clash will also stream on FuboTV in Canada, and Optus Sport in Australia. Use a VPN to watch you local stream from anywhere, if you happen to be away from home. Full details on how to watch an Everton vs Bournemouth live stream today on TV just below.

Everton vs Bournemouth: match preview

The early team news is in and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Nathan Patterson, Ben Godfrey, Seamus Coleman, Ruben Vinagre, Vitalii Mykolenko, Tom Davies and Andros Townsend are suffering from injuries and knocks ahead of the game.

Bournemouth will be without Antoine Semenyo, Hamed Traore, Joe Rothwell, Junior Stanislas, Marcus Tavernier, Philip Billing and Ryan Fredericks.

Everton fans will be watching through their fingers on the final day of the season, knowing that a win against Bournemouth will be enough to secure their Premier League status.

The Toffees go into the final day in 17th place, two points above Leicester City and Leeds United in a three-way battle for one survival spot.

Bournemouth have little left to play for; the Cherries’ safety has already been secured and the best they could do on the final day is jump a couple of places from 15th to 13th.

In their first meeting this season, Bournemouth ran out 3-0 winners at the Vitality thanks to goals from Marcus Tavernier, Kieffer Moore and Jaidon Anthony.

History favours the Merseysiders when it comes to relegation scraps – they haven’t been demoted from the top-flight since going down in the 1950/51 season.

Everton vs Bournemouth kicks off at 4.30pm BST today, Saturday 28th May. It's free to watch in the US with a FuboTV 7-day trial. Make sure you know how to watch an Everton vs Bournemouth live stream from anywhere.

How to watch Everton vs Bournemouth: live stream in the US without cable

Soccer fans can watch a Everton vs Bournemouth live on USA Network and via NBCSports.com. How to watch Everton vs Bournemouth without cable: OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes CNBC. The usual cost is $40 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month for half price. Another over-the-top streaming service that includes CNBC is FuboTV. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial. If you subscribe to Peacock, Sling or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch Everton vs Bournemouth from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Everton vs Bournemouth in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

The best VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. VPNs are also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Everton vs Bournemouth from anywhere:

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Can you watch Everton vs Bournemouth in the UK?

Yes. Everton vs Bournemouth is on Sky Sports and Sky Sports UHDR in the UK. Outside the UK? While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream as you would at home, getting a VPN service as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

Everton vs Bournemouth live stream: how to watch EPL soccer online in Canada

Soccer fans in Canada can watch a Everton vs Bournemouth live stream on FuboTV, which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT on Sunday morning. FuboTV Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$16.67 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 annual plan. It also has the rights to Serie A soccer, and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Everton vs Bournemouth: live stream Premier League in Australia

Footie fans in Australia can watch Everton vs Bournemouth on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Everton vs Bournemouth: live stream Premier League in New Zealand

Fans can watch Everton vs Bournemouth on Sky Sport in New Zealand. Sky Sport subscribers can also watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial.

Everton vs Bournemouth: live stream Premier League online in India