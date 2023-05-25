Charles Schwab Challenge live stream 2023: how to watch golf online, Round 1

Charles Schwab Challenge 2023 live stream

In the US, the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge is televised on CBS and ESPN, with streaming available via Paramount Plus and ESPN Plus. In the UK, you can watch the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge live stream on Sky. It's available to watch for free with a 7-day trial of Kayo Sports in Australia. Full details below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tournament dates: Thursday, May 25 - Sunday, May 28 Stream every session: ESPN Plus (US) TV channel: CBS, ESPN (US) | Sky Sports (UK)

Charles Schwab Challenge 2023 preview

It may just be a mere seven days since an eventful US PGA Championship, but there's nevertheless a big name field set to take on the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas this week.

The 2023 edition of the event at the Colonial Country Club boasts boasts a field which includes 11 of the world’s top 30 golfers, with the winner set to walk away with a cool $1,566,000 pay check from a hefty $8.7 million prize pool.

With its inaugural edition taking place way back in 1946, the Charles Schwab Challenge stands as the longest non-major tournament to host an event on a consecutive basis.

This year's event could see a repeat of last year's playoff tussle between eventual champ Sam Burns and Scottie Scheffler, with both man back to battle it out on the Fort Worth course.

Scheffler leads the betting for this year's event with the bookies, ahead of Jordan Spieth.

The packed field also includes Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau, Sungjae Im, and Tommy Fleetwood, alongside former champions Zach Johnson, Justin Rose, and Kevin Kisner.

Read on as we explain how to watch a 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge live stream online with or without cable this week, with fans in the US able to watch all the golf on ESPN+.

Watch every Charles Schwab Challenge session on ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle

Watch Charles Schwab Challenge 2023 on ESPN+

ESPN+ is the best way to watch the Charles Schwab Challenge online in the US, with full live broadcasts of each day's play, including featured group coverage. It's $9.99 per month and doesn't require cable. ESPN+ is also available as part of a $13.99 package with Hulu and Disney Plus as part of the Disney Bundle.

Watch Charles Schwab Challenge 2023 with the Disney Bundle $9.99 per month gets you ESPN+ which includes the Charles Schwab Challenge and all the PGA action but if you like to watch movies and TV shows on Disney+ and Hulu, then the best move is to go for the Disney Bundle instead ($13.99). That buys you access to all three services – ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu – with the one cut-price subscription.

Watch Charles Schwab Challenge 2023 on TV in the US

Golf fans based in the US can watch on the Golf Channel and CBS on cable but it's worth remembering that ESPN Plus is the only place to watch extended live coverage of each day's play, including featured groups coverage. The Golf Channel's coverage runs from 4pm ET / 1pm PT to 7pm ET / 4pm PT on Thursday and Friday. At the weekend the channel's coverage runs from 1pm ET / 10am PT to 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Saturday and Sunday. CBS is showing the action from 3pm ET / 12pm PT to 6pm ET / 3pm PT on Saturday and on Sunday. Coverage gets underway on ESPN Plus, meanwhile, at 8.15am ET / 5.15 am PT from Thursday through to Sunday. If you've got the channels on cable, simply head to the Golf Channel website and log in with your cable credentials to stream its coverage online.

How to watch Charles Schwab Challenge 2023 without cable

If you don't have CBS or ESPN on cable, don't worry – you still have plenty of options. Both CBS and ESPN are available on FuboTV, which is a comprehensive cable replacement that offers more than 120 other channels on plans starting from $74.99 per month. Better still, it offers a FREE FuboTV trial, and you don't need to sign up for a long-term contract. More ways to live stream Charles Schwab Challenge 2023 Another good option is streaming service Paramount Plus, which is showing everything that's on CBS. A subscription to Paramount Plus costs just $4.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial. There's also ESPN Plus, which is live streaming early action, Featured Groups, and Featured Holes during live play on all four days of the tournament. Plans cost $9.99 a month, but for the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle for just $12.99 per month, which gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content in addition to all that sports action.

How to watch Charles Schwab Challenge live stream in UK

Golf fans based in the UK can tune into the Charles Schwab Challenge on Sky Sports, which has the rights to PGA Tour golf. The channel will also be showing this weekend's action from the Dutch Open. Live coverage of the Charles Schwab Challenge is available through the Sky Sports Golf channel from Thursday through to Sunday, starting at 9pm BST for Rounds 1 and 2, and at 6pm for Saturday and Sunday's action. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. If you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, Now TV will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract.

Live stream the Charles Schwab Challenge in Australia

Golf fans Down Under can live stream the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge on Fox Sports or Kayo Sports. Live coverage starts at 10.15pm AEST for Round 1, and at 10.15pm AEST for Rounds 2, 3 and 4. Just bear in mind that because of the time differences, all of the final action takes place on Monday! You'll need to have a paid subscription to watch on Fox Sports or via a Foxtel subscription, but the tournament will also be shown on the terrific sports streaming service Kayo Sports, which is the ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract. Kayo lets you stream on two devices with its $27.50 per month Basic plan, and on three devices with its $35 Premium plan, and both come with a FREE 7-day trial. It also gives you access to over 50 other sports including cricket, NRL, NHL, NBA, F1... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox.

Canada: Watch the Charles Schwab Challenge

In Canada, you can watch the 2023 the Charles Schwab Challenge on TSN, though bear in mind that they're only showing Rounds 3 and 4 of the tournament. Coverage gets underway at 12.30pm ET / 9.30pm PT on Saturday and from 3pm / 12pm on Sunday. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a PGA Championship golf live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or CA$199.90 per year.