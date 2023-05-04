Brighton vs Manchester United live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

Watch Brighton vs Man United live stream

You can watch Brighton vs Manchester United on USA Network in the U.S. In Canada, every Premier League game is shown on FuboTV. In the UK, the match is being televised on Sky Sports, while Premier League fans in India can tune in on Star Sports Select 1 or via Disney Plus Hotstar. Remember to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're trying to watch your usual stream while abroad. Full details on how to watch Brighton vs Manchester United where you are just below.

Brighton vs Man United team news and preview

There's an intriguing Premier League encounter in store on Thursday as European hopefuls Brighton take on fourth-placed Manchester United at the Amex Stadium.

Currently in eighth position, but with a number of games in hand over their top six rivals, a victory for the Seagulls would see them clock up three league wins in a row against Manchester United for the first time.

A draw would meanwhile see them surpass their club record of 52 points in a top-flight season, which was set way back in the 1981-82 campaign.

There's also the added incentive for the hosts to claim revenge for last month's FA Cup semi-final defeat to United in a tense penalty shoot out – a close encounter which indicates just how little there's likely to be to separate these two sides tonight.

United come into the match having beaten in-form Aston Villa at the weekend – a result that leaves them just two points behind third-placed Newcastle in the table – and has strengthened their hold on a Champions League qualification spot.

How to watch Brighton vs Man United: live stream in the US without cable

Soccer fans can watch a Brighton vs Manchester United live stream on USA Network in the US, with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 1am PT on Thursday afternoon. NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2022/23 EPL season. Peacock TV live streams the vast majority of games, but some fixtures are shown on NBC and USA Network instead, as is the case here. OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes both USA Network and NBC in select markets, as part of its Sling Blue package. Another over-the-top streaming service that includes USA Network and NBC in select markets is FuboTV.

How to watch Brighton vs Man United from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Brighton vs Man United in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

The best VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. VPNs are also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Brighton vs Man United from anywhere:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN is a VPN service that works with lots of devices and offers connections across its many servers.

How to watch a Brighton vs Manchester United live stream in the UK

Brighton vs Manchester United is being shown exclusively on Sky Sports in the UK, via the network's Premier League and Main Event channels. Coverage starts at 7.30 BST, ahead of an 8pm kick-off. Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can also live stream Premier League games on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service. Those outside the UK wanting to watch their Premier League coverage like they would at home can use a VPN.

Brighton vs Man United live stream: how to watch EPL soccer online in Canada

Soccer fans in Canada can watch a Brighton vs Man United live stream on FuboTV, which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm ET / 1pm PT early on Thursday morning.

How to watch Brighton vs Man United: live stream Premier League in Australia

Footie fans in Australia can watch Brighton vs Man United on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Brace yourself for an early start though, with kick-off set for 5am AEST on Friday night. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV.

How to watch Brighton vs Man United: live stream Premier League in New Zealand

Fans can watch Brighton vs Man United on Sky Sport in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 7am NZST on Friday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can also watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. Every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform.

Brighton vs Man United: live stream Premier League online in India