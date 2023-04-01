Brentford vs Brighton live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

Brentford vs Brighton live stream

You can watch Brentford vs Brighton on Peacock TV in the US today. Premier League fans in India can tune in via Disney Plus Hotstar. Remember to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're trying to watch your usual stream from abroad. Full details on how to watch Brentford vs Brighton just below.

Brighton vs West Ham team news and preview

Two of the Premier League's most upwardly mobile sides meet on Saturday afternoon as Brighton travel to west London and face Brentford. The visitors sit 7th in the table, the hosts are 8th, and both know that European football is a step closer for next season with a victory. It promises to be a fascinating contest.

Brentford's aggressive high-pressing style has won Thomas Frank and Co. many admirers in the Bees second Premier League season. Among the toughest teams to beat in the top flight – only Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle have lost fewer games this term – the west Londoners have lost just one league game since late October, a run which includes a comprehensive 3-1 defeat of Liverpool. A supreme set-piece threat with Ben Mee's aerial ability – no one has won more headers in the Premier League this season – allied to Mathias Jensen's dead-ball delivery and long throws, Brentford put opponents under pressure through maximising opportunites to put the ball in the box. Throw in top scorer Ivan Toney's 16 league goals – only Erling Haaland and Harry Kane have more – and it's easy to see why a first season in Europe is on the cards.

Sat one place higher than the Bees on goal difference, FA Cup semi-finalists Brighton are enjoying their own superb season. Despite losing manager Graham Potter to Chelsea in September, the Seagulls have recovered well from a tricky start under replacement Roberto De Zerbi and have lost just twice since the midseason break for the World Cup. The South Coast side base their game on constant transitions and rotations, with Solly March enjoying his best season and young forward Evan Ferguson impressing many up front. Kaoru Mitoma has scored seven times in that period, but De Zerbi will have to make a late decision on the Japanese international's availability after his late return having travelled around the world to play for his country. Moises Caicedo is another who may not start following extensive travel.

The Bees currently sit 8th in the table, with the Seagulls 7th, level on points. European football is a step closer for the winner. Follow our guide to get a Brentford vs Brighton live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

Watch Brentford vs Brighton: live stream in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch a Brentford vs Brighton live stream on Peacock TV in the US, with kick-off set for 10am EDT / 7am PDT bright and early on Saturday morning. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch Peacock TV from abroad. (opens in new tab) Peacock TV is live-streaming the vast majority of this season's English Premier League games, including this one, though some fixtures are being shown on NBC and USA Network. The Peacock price comes in at a very affordable $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, plus the NFL and plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $9.99 a month for commercial-free coverage, too. If you subscribe to Peacock and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below -we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Brentford vs Brighton from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Brentford vs Brighton in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

The best VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. VPNs are also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Brentford vs Brighton from anywhere:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

(opens in new tab)We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super-fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-around VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox, and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

Can I watch Brentford vs Brighton in the UK?

Brentford vs Brighton is a Saturday 3pm kick-off, which means you can't watch it live in the UK... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that's showing the game, such as Peacock TV or Optus Sport. While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream as you would at home, getting a VPN service (opens in new tab) as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

Brentford vs Brighton live stream: how to watch EPL soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada can watch a Brentford vs Brighton live stream on FuboTV (opens in new tab), which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 10am EDT / 7am PDT on Saturday morning. FuboTV Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$16.67 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 annual plan. It also has the rights to Serie A soccer and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Brentford vs Brighton: live stream in Australia

(opens in new tab) Footie fans in Australia can watch Brentford vs Brighton on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Brace yourself for a seriously late night though, with kick-off set for 1am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Brentford vs Brighton: live stream Premier League in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch Brentford vs Brighton on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, but be warned that kick-off is set for the brutal time of 2am NZDT on Sunday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can also watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

Brentford vs Brighton: live stream Premier League online in India