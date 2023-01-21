Bengals vs Bills live stream: how to watch the NFL playoffs

Watch Bills vs Bengals live stream

You can watch the Bills vs Bengals live stream on CBS and Paramount Plus in the States. Those in Australia can watch for free on 7Plus. In Canada, it's on DAZN. In the UK, you'll need Sky Sports or the NFL Game Pass for this NFL Playoff game.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kick-off: Sunday, January 22, 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 8pm GMT TV channel: CBS Live stream: Paramount+ (US) | DAZN (CA) | Sky (UK) | 7Plus (AU) Watch free: 7Plus (AU) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Bengals vs Bills live stream: game preview

When the Bengals and Bills met three weeks ago, it was billed as a potential game of the season. Joe Burrow and Josh Allen shooting it out for the first time, with Ja'Marr Chase and Stefon Diggs in the chief supporting roles. However, everything changed when Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field. As the teams meet again in the Divisional Round, the hype is still there but there's a little more perspective too, and you can read on as we explain how to watch a Bengals vs Bills live stream online from anywhere – including FREE options in some places.

This matchup has shootout written all over it, but there may well be some ugly moments too. Despite entering the playoffs as two of the favorites for the Super Bowl, both the Bengals and the Bills toiled to victory last week against major underdogs led by backup quarterbacks.

Interceptions have been a problem for Allen all season, and so it proved again against the Dolphins. He threw for 352 yards and three scores, but also tossed in a pair of interceptions and three fumbles, one of which was returned for a touchdown that gave Miami the lead. It makes for worrying viewing for Sean McDermott and the Bills Mafia, who are still haunted by last year's Divisional Round trauma.

The Bengals didn't look a great deal better in their 24-17 victory over the Ravens, which was sealed with a touchdown from defensive end Sam Hubbard, but a depleted offensive line means their issues run deeper than the Bills'. Remembering the terrible knee injury he suffered in his rookie campaign, fans still wince whenever Burrow makes a break for it, and now Zac Taylor has seen left tackle Jonah Williams join right tackle La'el Collins and right guard Alex Cappa in the physio room.

This could be the game of the weekend, so follow our guide on how to watch a Bengals vs Bills live stream wherever you are.

How to watch Bills vs Bengals FREE: live stream NFL in Australia

(opens in new tab) The Bills vs Bengals game kicks off at 7am AEDT on Monday morning, and NFL fans in Australia who don't mind the early start can tune in for FREE via Channel 7 (opens in new tab), which is showing every single game of the playoffs live. That means viewers can also fire up a free Bills vs Bengals live stream on the 7Plus streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices. Subscription services Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) and NFL Game Pass (opens in new tab) are also showing the game, as is ESPN, which is available through Foxtel. But why pay when you can tune in for free? Not in Australia right now? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're away from home, in order to tap into your domestic coverage.

How to watch Bengals vs Bills from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Bengals vs Bills from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

Bengals vs Bills live stream: how to watch NFL in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch the Bengals vs Bills game on CBS in the US, with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Sunday afternoon. How to watch Bengals vs Bills without cable If you haven't got CBS as part of a cable package, you should know that it's also available on a streaming-only basis via Paramount Plus. A subscription to Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) is available from $4.99 a month for its ad-supported "essential" plan, or $9.99 per month for its ad-free tier. The service also offers a FREE 7-day trial (opens in new tab), meaning new customers can live stream Bengals vs Bills and possibly another game or two for nothing. Alternatively, FuboTV (opens in new tab) is one of the best ways to watch NFL games without cable this season, as it includes CBS, NFL Network, Fox, NBC, ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC - all the TV channels you need to tune into the NFL this season. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Paramount Plus, FuboTV or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Bengals vs Bills: live stream NFL in Canada

(opens in new tab) The Bengals vs Bills kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Sunday, and is being shown on DAZN, which is live streaming every single NFL game this season. And it's a real bargain too - DAZN costs just CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab). Not only do you get every single NFL game, but DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). The Bengals vs Bills is also being televised by both TSN and CTV. If you don't have cable, you can live stream Bengals vs Bills on TSN Direct, with a subscription costing CA$19.99 a month or CA$199.90 per year. CTV doesn't offer a streaming-only sub.

