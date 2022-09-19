Vikings vs Eagles live stream: how to watch Monday Night NFL online from anywhere

Justin Jefferson and A.J. Brown, the stage is yours. These Vikings and Eagles wide receivers were the standout players from two of the most explosive offenses we've seen so far this season, and if they bring it again we've got some show to look forward to under the lights at Lincoln Financial Field tonight. Read on as we explain how to watch a Vikings vs Eagles live stream online from anywhere - including FREE options in some places.

Jefferson churned up 184 yards of turf for a pair of touchdowns as the Vikings stunned the Packers last Sunday, in a display so complete that the Vikes are now being spoken of as potential dark horses for the NFC North, with Kevin O'Connell heralded as the second coming of the messiah.

Kirk Cousins has clearly been given the green light to hit Jefferson as often as he wants to, and if the Eagles manage to slow down that route, there's always Dalvin Cook, who racked up 90 yards and averaged 4.5 per carry.

Brown, meanwhile, went off for 155 yards and 10 catches as the Eagles edged the Lions. The former Titan didn't get a touchdown, but he knocked the door off its hinges so that four of his teammates could - every one of them gained on the ground. Follow our guide on how to watch a Vikings vs Eagles live stream wherever you are.

Vikings vs Eagles FREE live stream: how to watch NFL online in the UK

(opens in new tab) Monday Night Football is shown for FREE on Channel 5 every week, which means you can watch the Vikings vs Eagles live stream online via My5 (opens in new tab), which is available on your laptop, or via apps for the likes of Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox, Roku, Amazon Fire. The only catch is that kick-off is set for 1.30am BST on Monday night/Tuesday morning. Away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to live stream My5 as if you were at home. (opens in new tab) The Vikings vs Eagles game is also being aired in the UK on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), which shows up to six NFL games live each week on its dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel, as well as the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Hardcore NFL fans may instead want to look at the NFL Game Pass (opens in new tab), which costs £150.99 for the full season and shows every single game live.

How to watch Vikings vs Eagles from outside your country

If you're on holiday or away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Vikings vs Eagles from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

Vikings vs Eagles live stream: how to watch NFL in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) NFL fans can watch the Vikings vs Eagles game on ABC and ESPN 3 in the US, with kick-off set for 8.30pm ET / 5.30pm PT on Monday. How to watch Vikings vs Eagles without cable If you haven't got any of those channels as part of a cable package, fear not because there are plenty of ways to live stream Monday Night Football. FuboTV (opens in new tab) is one of the best ways to watch NFL games without cable this season, as it includes the NFL Network, Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC - all the TV channels you need to tune into the NFL this season. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). Alternatively, Sling TV (opens in new tab) is a cheaper cable replacement service that includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3 in its Orange plan, thereby covering off a large number of NFL games including both primetime and local broadcasts. It normally costs $35 per month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price (opens in new tab). An extra $15 a month for the combined Sling Blue + Orange bundle (opens in new tab) adds access to local NBC and Fox channels in most major markets, as well as NFL Network, to your NFL viewing arsenal - as well as getting you a raft of other premium channels. Another option is the streaming service ESPN Plus (opens in new tab), which is also showing the Vikings vs Eagles game and costs just $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.

How to watch Vikings vs Eagles: live stream NFL in Canada

(opens in new tab) The Vikings vs Eagles game kicks off at 8.30pm ET / 5.30pm PT on Monday, and is being shown on DAZN (opens in new tab), which is live streaming every single NFL game this season. And it's a real bargain too - DAZN costs just CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab). Not only do you get every single NFL game, but DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). The Vikings vs Eagles game is also being televised by TSN. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month.

More sports: how to watch a Premier League live stream

How to watch Vikings vs Eagles FREE: live stream NFL in Australia