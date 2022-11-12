UK Championship snooker live stream 2022: how to watch online from anywhere

Ronnie O'Sullivan is the in-form man at the 2022 UK Championship, the first Triple Crown tournament of the season and the fifth ranking event of the campaign. It's a prize that's eluded the Rocket since his record seventh victory four years ago, and to go all the way again he's going to have to come through the same side of the draw as Neil Robertson and John Higgins. Read on as we explain how to watch a 2022 UK Championship snooker live stream (opens in new tab) online from anywhere.

UK Championship snooker live stream 2022 Dates: November 12-20 Daily start times: 1pm GMT / 8am ET / 5am PT / 9pm CST / 12am AEDT Venue: York Barbican, York FREE snooker live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK) Global live streams: CCTV (opens in new tab) (CH) | DAZN (opens in new tab) (CA, US) | Matchroom Live (opens in new tab) (AU) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

O'Sullivan has won two of the last three events on the World Snooker Tour, beating Judd Trump in the recent Champion of Champions, and Marco Fu at last month's Hong Kong Masters. Trump, whose sole UK championship victory came all the way back in 2011, shares the same side of the draw as Mark Selby and defending champion Zhao Xintong.

Shaun Murphy lashed out when he was beaten by amateur Si Jiahui in the opening round of last year's tournament, suggesting that amateurs shouldn't have a place at the table. His comments were ridiculed by fans but supported by Selby, Mark Williams and Robertson, who himself was beaten at the same stage by John Astley, and the furore has led to a major change in format.

The top 16 seeds got a bye to what is essentially the fourth round – the first three comprised a Qualifying stage where 128 players, including 16 amateurs, were whittled down to 16.

Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a 2022 UK Championship snooker live stream wherever you are – starting with how to watch the UK Championship for FREE in the UK.

Watch UK Championship FREE: live stream snooker in the UK

(opens in new tab) The great news for snooker fans in the UK is that the UK Championship is being shown on free-to-air TV, courtesy of the BBC. You can catch all of the action from the second round onwards (November 12-20) across BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Four. Away from the UK right now? No worries: Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad (opens in new tab). You can live stream the action on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab). It's free to watch with a valid TV licence, and works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. The afternoon sessions typically start at 1pm GMT, and the evening sessions get underway at 7pm. Hardcore fans may instead want to take a look at Eurosport and its streaming arm Discovery+ (opens in new tab), as they're both also showing qualifying, which runs from November 5-12. A Discovery+ subscription costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and allows you to tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels.

How to watch UK Championship snooker from outside your country

We've recommended some of the best places to live stream UK Championship snooker below. But might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country. This is because of something called geo-blocking.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be around that issue with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Use a VPN to live stream snooker from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN to watch 2022 UK Championship snooker

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - BBC iPlayer for UK citizens abroad.

UK Championship live stream: how to watch snooker in Australia

(opens in new tab) Snooker fans in Australia can live stream the entirety of the 2022 UK Championship, from qualifying through to the final, on Matchroom Live (opens in new tab). A day pass costs $0.99, a monthly pass costs $4.99, and an annual pass costs $44.99. As well as the snooker, Matchroom Live shows live pool, boxing, darts, golf, and plenty more. The only catch is that its device compatibility is fairly limited. You can watch the snooker on your desktop, laptop or mobile - or Chromecast it to your TV. Just be aware that the early sessions begin at 12am AEDT each night, with the later sessions starting at a much more sociable 6am. Not in Australia? Aussies abroad looking to watch a snooker live stream should find that a good VPN (opens in new tab) helps them access their home streaming services wherever they are.

How to live stream UK Championship snooker in Canada

(opens in new tab) Streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab) is the place to watch UK Championship snooker in Canada. DAZN costs just CAD$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year (opens in new tab), which is a bargain seeing as it's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of the NFL, and Champions League and Europa League soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). Play typically gets underway at 8am ET / 7am PT, with the later sessions starting at 2pm ET / 11am PT. Hardcore fans can also watch qualifying for free on Facebook (opens in new tab) and YouTube (opens in new tab).

How to watch a UK Championship snooker live stream in China

(opens in new tab) Snooker fans based in China can watch the 2022 UK Championship on a range of channels and services, including CCTV China (opens in new tab), Superstar Online, Youku, Migu and Huya (opens in new tab). The early sessions typically start at 5pm CST each evening, with the laters sessions beginning at a less sociable 3am. If there are any internet-related obstacles in your way or if you want to access your preferred feed from outside of China, you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch the snooker wherever you are.

How to watch snooker: live stream 2022 UK Championship in the US