Southampton vs Man Utd live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

Angst has suddenly turned to ecstasy for both Southampton and Man Utd, who now face off in a potential game of the weekend. The Saints' season exploded into life with a rousing comeback victory last weekend, while Eric ten Hag belatedly put his stamp on the Red Devils team by dropping Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire - and it paid off spectacularly. Read on to find out how to watch Southampton vs Man Utd live stream and get Premier League online, no matter where you are.

Ralph Hasenhüttl's future was being questioned before a ball was kicked this season, but game-saving interventions against both Leeds and Leicester have brought fans back on side. New signings Sékou Mara and Joe Aribo have caught the eye, but most promising of all is Ché Adams' return to form. The striker, who hadn't scored since February, has found the back of the net four times this week, and his physical attributes will present problems for Lisandro Martínez and Raphaël Varane.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial were a cut above against Liverpool, and the arrival of Casemiro should finally signal the end of the McFred era, but false starts and infuriating inconsistency have defined Manchester United's recent history. It’s one thing turning up against your fiercest rivals - can United maintain that level of intensity every week?

Follow our guide to get a Southampton vs Man Utd live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

How to watch Southampton vs Man United: live stream in the US

Soccer fans can watch Southampton vs Man United on USA Network in the US, with kick-off set for 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT early on Saturday morning. NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2022/23 EPL season. Peacock TV live streams the vast majority of games, while some fixtures are shown on USA Network and NBC. OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes both USA Network and NBC in select markets, as part of its Sling Blue package. Another over-the-top streaming service that includes USA Network and NBC in select markets is FuboTV.

How to watch Southampton vs Man Utd from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Southampton vs Man Utd in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Southampton vs Man Utd from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

ExpressVPN works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers.

Southampton vs Man United live stream: how to watch EPL online in Canada

Soccer fans in Canada can watch Southampton vs Man United on FuboTV, which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT on Saturday morning.

How to watch a Southampton vs Man Utd live stream in the UK

In the UK, BT Sport is providing exclusive live coverage of Southampton vs Man Utd. Coverage starts at 11.30am BST, ahead of a 12.30pm kick-off. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch the game on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs.

How to watch Southampton vs Man Utd: live stream Premier League in Australia

Footie fans in Australia can watch Southampton vs Man Utd on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Kick-off is set for 9.30pm AEST on Saturday night.

How to watch Southampton vs Man Utd: live stream Premier League in New Zealand

Premier League football fans can watch Southampton vs Man Utd on Sky Sport Now in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 11.30pm NZST late on Saturday night. Every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the streaming-only platform.

Southampton vs Man United: live stream Premier League online in India