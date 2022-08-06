South Africa vs New Zealand live stream: how to watch Rugby Championship 2022 from anywhere

It’s time for New Zealand to sink or swim. The crisis-stricken All Blacks face the world champions in their Rugby Championship opener, and if they leave South Africa empty-handed, Ian Foster will almost certainly be given his marching orders. Read on as our guide explains how to get a South Africa vs New Zealand live stream and watch the 2022 Rugby Championship online from anywhere.

South Africa vs New Zealand live stream Date: Saturday, August 6 Kick-off time: 5.05pm SAST (local) / 4.05pm BST / 11.05am ET / 1.05am AEST / 3.05am NZST Venue: Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit Live stream: SuperSport (opens in new tab) (SA) | Sky Sports (opens in new tab) (UK) | FloRugby (opens in new tab) (US) | Stan Sport (AU) | Sky Sport (opens in new tab) (NZ) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

All empires must eventually crumble, but the All Blacks are struggling to come to terms with their current status in the game. Ranked fourth in the world - an all-time low - having lost four out of their past five Tests, including a first home series defeat in 27 years… New Zealand rugby has never had to deal with anything remotely like this before.

Sam Cane has retained his captaincy, for now, though the services of forwards coach John Plumtree and attack mentor Brad Mooar have been dispensed with. Ardie Salvea and Will Jordan, two rare bright spots in an otherwise deeply unhappy Ireland Test series, are in the first XV, while Caleb Clarke is recalled for the first time since 2020 in place of Sevu Reece, and Samisoni Taukei’aho and Angus Ta’avao form a new-look front row.

The hosts, who edged their Summer International Test series against Wales, bring Faf de Klerk back into the side in place of Jaden Hendrikse, while Malcolm Marx is set to earn his 50th Test cap, with Jacques Nienaber handing the hooker a starting berth ahead of Bongi Mbonambi. Eben Etzebeth and Trevor Nyakane, who were both outstanding against Wales, retain their places.

Slow, steady and safe is the blueprint that has got the Springboks to where they are, but having seen the All Blacks crawl out of the traps in all three of their Tests against Ireland, this might be a good opportunity to trying something new. Follow our guide as we explain how to get a South Africa vs New Zealand live stream of the Rugby Championship game wherever you are.

How to watch South Africa vs New Zealand: live stream rugby in the UK

(opens in new tab) Rugby fans based in the UK can watch South Africa vs New Zealand on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), with kick-off set for 4.05pm BST on Saturday afternoon. Coverage starts on Sky Sports Action at 3.55pm BST. Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can also watch South Africa vs New Zealand on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. If you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99.

Watch a South Africa vs New Zealand live stream from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your regular coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a South Africa vs New Zealand live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to live stream South Africa vs New Zealand from anywhere

How to watch Springboks vs New Zealand: live stream rugby in South Africa

(opens in new tab) Rugby fans looking to watch Springboks vs New Zealand in South Africa can catch the action on SuperSport Grandstand, with kick-off set for 5.05pm SAST on Saturday afternoon. And if you're not going to be able to watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service (opens in new tab) for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

How to watch South Africa vs All Blacks: live stream rugby in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch South Africa vs All Blacks on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, but be warned that kick-off is set for the brutal time of 3.05am NZST on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

How to watch rugby in the US: live stream South Africa vs New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby (opens in new tab) has the broadcast rights for the South Africa vs New Zealand game in the US, with kick-off set for 11.05am ET / 8.05am PT on Saturday morning. A monthly FloRugby subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150 that you can sign up to on the website. Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be watched on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

How to watch South Africa vs New Zealand: live stream rugby in Australia