Premier League final day live stream: watch every game from anywhere – who is going down?

Watch a Premier League final day live stream

Every 2022/23 Premier League final day game is available to watch on Optus Sport in Australia, Disney Plus Hotstar in India, FuboTV in Canada, Sky Sport in New Zealand, and on either Peacock TV, NBC or USA Network in the US. Fans based in the UK can watch select games on Sky Sports and BT Sport.

Watch Premier League final day live streams: preview

Manchester City might have secured their fifth Premier League title in six years last weekend but there's still plenty to play for elsewhere – and the biggest drama will unfold down at the bottom of the table.

With Southampton officially relegated to the Championship and Forest securing their Premier League status with a win against Arsenal last weekend, there are two spots left in the dreaded drop zone and three teams desperately trying to avoid them. Just two points separate Leeds, Leicester and Everton and all three are playing at home, with Leeds facing the toughest task against Spurs, and the other two taking on teams with nothing but pride to play for. Who will be celebrating come the final whistle on Sunday?

That game at Elland Road could also have a say in the fight for Europe. With Brighton's draw against Man City on Wednesday securing them a Europa League place, it's between Aston Villa, Tottenham and Brentford for the Europa Conference League. If Spurs beat Leeds and Villa don't win against the Seagulls, it'll be Harry Kane and co who will be back in action when the qualifiers get underway in July, but a win for Villa will guarantee Unai Emery's side that all-important seventh place. If they both lose, a win for Brentford against the champions would see them leapfrog the pair into Europe.

Follow our guide for the best ways to get a Premier League final day live stream and how to use a VPN to watch every 2022/23 EPL game wherever you are in the world.

This week's Premier League TV schedule: 28 May 2023

(All times BST)

Use Sling or FuboTV for USA Network games without cable.

Use Sling or Peacock for NBC games without cable.

Use FuboTV or a Sling add-on for CNBC games without cable.

Sunday, May 28

4.30pm: Arsenal vs Wolves (Peacock TV)

4.30pm: Aston Villa vs Brighton (Peacock TV)

4.30pm: Brentford vs Manchester City (Peacock TV)

4.30pm: Chelsea vs Newcastle (Peacock TV)

4.30pm: Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest (Peacock TV)

4.30pm: Everton vs Bournemouth (Sky Sports | USA Network)

4.30pm: Leeds vs Spurs (BT Sport | CNBC | NBCSports.com)

4.30pm: Leicester vs West Ham (Sky Sports |SYFY)

4.30pm: Man Utd vs Fulham (Bravo)

4.30pm: Southampton vs Liverpool (Peacock TV)

We've set out how you can live stream the final day of this season's Premier League football in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the EPL final day like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream the Premier League final day from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch the Premier League: live stream every 2022/23 final day fixture in the UK

Live Premier League rights are split three ways in the UK, between Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime Video.

For the final day of the 2022/23 season, Sky Sports will show two games live, while BT Sport will another. Amazon Prime Video has already shown its entire quota of 20 matches.

How to watch 2022/23 Premier League final day on Sky If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Meanwhile, Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can also live stream Premier League games on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

How to watch 2022/23 Premier League final day on BT Sport BT Sport can be obtained either directly through BT as part of one of its many TV bundles - or added to Sky and Virgin packages if they're your provider. For the full lowdown, check out our guide to the best BT Sport deals, offers, and packages. A more flexible option is BT's £25 Monthly Pass, which gets you access to everything BT Sport has to offer without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch the cricket on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs.

How to watch Premier League final day in 4K Ultra HD - plus HDR and Dolby Atmos options

Those looking to watch the final day of this Premier League season in the UK with the optimum viewing experience are well served by all three broadcasters.

Sky is offering broadcasts of all of its matches in Ultra HD and Dolby Atmos sound to Sky Q subscribers, and it's also added the option of HDR for live broadcasts.

That brings it in line with BT Sport Ultimate channel, has been showing Premier League games in HDR as well as 4K Ultra HD for some time.

How to watch EPL soccer: live stream the 2022/23 Premier League final day in the US without cable

Soccer fans can watch the final day of the 2022/23 EPL season unfold across Peacock TV, USA Network, NBC and CNBC in the US. The bulk of the action is being shown on USA Network and on Peacock, but with so many games kicking off at once a couple are being shown on SYFY and Bravo. Those can also be streamed live on NBCSports.com.

How to watch 2022/23 Premier League final day on Peacock Peacock costs $4.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, plus the NFL and plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage.

How to watch 2022/23 Premier League final day on Sling Alternatively, OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes both USA Network and NBC in select markets, as part of its Sling Blue package. The usual cost is $40 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month for half-price. CNBC is available as part of a $6 per month addon.

How to watch 2022/23 Premier League final day on FuboTV Another over-the-top streaming service that includes USA Network is FuboTV. It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. However, one thing to note is that it includes CNBC but not NBC. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial.

If you subscribe to Peacock, Sling or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to get a Premier League final day live stream: watch EPL 2022/23 soccer online in Canada

Canadian soccer fans can watch every single game on the final day of the 2022/23 Premier League season both live and on-demand on FuboTV. FuboTV Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$16.67 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 annual plan. It's also got a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

Optus Sport is the place to watch every single fixture from the final day of the Premier League 2022/23 season in Australia. Fans who are happy to brave often unsociable kick-off times can stream Optus Sport coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch a 2022/23 Premier League final day live stream in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the place to watch the final day of the 2022/23 EPL season in New Zealand, and fans can watch every single fixture live via the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service.