OnePlus 10T live stream: how to watch the launch of this flagship phone

We’re entering a busy season for phone launches, with the iPhone 14 line, the Pixel 7 line, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, and others all fast approaching.

But one of the very first launches in this deluge is that of the OnePlus 10T, which is being unveiled on August 3.

The event kicks off at 10am ET / 7am PT / 3pm BST, or at midnight on August 4 AEST, and you’ll be able to tune into the launch live.

It should be worth watching too, as the OnePlus 10T is shaping up to be an intriguing handset, with potentially a better chipset and faster charging than the OnePlus 10 Pro, but similar or lesser specs in other areas.

TechRadar will of course be covering the OnePlus 10T’s launch in full, so if you head back here on August 3, you’ll be able to find all the news and our expert analysis. But if you want to watch the launch for yourself then that’s doable as well, and we’ve explained how below.

How to watch the OnePlus 10T launch live

OnePlus almost always hosts live streams of its launches on YouTube, and the OnePlus 10T is expected to be no exception, but at the time of writing the video isn't live yet. We'll update this article with a link and an embedded version once it is, but you can also keep an eye on OnePlus’s YouTube page (opens in new tab) for it.

OnePlus has also set up a OnePlus 10T launch page on its own website (opens in new tab), where you can subscribe for news or add the launch to your calendar. There’s a high chance the eventual live stream will be viewable on here too.

Remember to check out TechRadar during and after the launch too though, if you want to go beyond the announcements and get early impressions and analysis of what could be one of the best OnePlus phones.