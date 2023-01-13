Nottingham Forest vs Leicester live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

Nottingham Forest and Leicester being dead-level on points means the East Midlands derby is tantalizingly poised. A 4-0 win for the Foxes in the reverse fixture three months ago set Brendan Rodgers' men on a run that catapulted them off the bottom of the league and into mid-table, but their fortunes have changed for the worse again, and the Forest faithful smells blood. Read on to find out how to watch a Nottingham Forest vs Leicester live stream (opens in new tab) from wherever you are.

Nottingham Forest vs Leicester live stream Date: Saturday, January 14 Kick-off time: 3pm GMT / 10am ET / 7am PT / 8.30pm IST / 2am AEDT / 4am NZDT Venue: City Ground, West Bridgford Live stream: Peacock TV (US) | FuboTV (opens in new tab) (CA) | Optus Sport (AU) | Disney+ Hotstar (opens in new tab) (IN) | Sky Sport (opens in new tab) (NZ) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

Leicester have lost four of their last five games, but what makes matters even more chastening is that Rodgers seems powerless to change anything right now. James Maddison, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Ricardo Pereira are the headline names on a shocking injury list, Jamie Vardy is badly out of sorts, and the club doesn't appear to have money to spend on reinforcements.

How they could have done without Wout Faes scoring two own goals in that 2-1 defeat to Liverpool. It's not a happy club right now, and the mood could darken further if Leicester are unable to get the better of Nottingham Forest, who start the day two places worse off on goal difference.

Two wins and two draws from their last five league games have lifted Steve Cooper's men out of the doldrums, and the rousing penalty shootout victory in the cup in midweek felt like another big step in the right direction. What's more, 12 of their 17 points have been earned at the City Ground, which has become one of the Premier League's most intimidating venues for visitors, and the local flavor will lend plenty of extra edge to this clash.

Whoever wins could climb five points clear of the drop zone, so follow our guide to get a Nottingham Forest vs Leicester live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Leicester: live stream in the US without cable

Soccer fans can watch a Nottingham Forest vs Leicester live stream on Peacock TV in the US, with kick-off set for 10am ET / 7am PT bright and early on Saturday morning. Peacock TV is live streaming the vast majority of this season's EPL games, including this one, though some fixtures are being shown on NBC and USA Network. The Peacock price comes in at a very affordable $4.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, plus the NFL and plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $9.99 a month for commercial-free coverage, too.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Leicester from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Nottingham Forest vs Leicester in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to live stream Nottingham Forest vs Leicester from anywhere:

Can I watch a Nottingham Forest vs Leicester live stream in the UK?

Nottingham Forest vs Leicester is a Saturday 3pm kick-off, which means you can't watch it live in the UK... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that's showing the game, such as Peacock TV or Optus Sport. While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream like you would at home, getting a VPN service as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

Nottingham Forest vs Leicester live stream: how to watch EPL soccer online in Canada

Soccer fans in Canada can watch a Nottingham Forest vs Leicester live stream on FuboTV, which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday morning. FuboTV Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$16.67 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 annual plan. It also has the rights to Serie A soccer, and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Leicester: live stream Premier League in Australia

Footie fans in Australia can watch Nottingham Forest vs Leicester on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Brace yourself for a seriously late night though, with kick-off set for 2am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Leicester: live stream Premier League in New Zealand

Fans can watch Nottingham Forest vs Leicester on Sky Sport in New Zealand, but be warned that kick-off is set for the brutal time of 4am NZDT on Sunday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can also watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial.

Nottingham Forest vs Leicester: live stream Premier League online in India