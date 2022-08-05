Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

After an agonizing 23-year absence, Nottingham Forest are back in the Premier League. The former European champions return to top flight action at St James' Park, where for once the locals aren't approaching a new season with the sole ambition of staying up, and the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund isn't pumping money into Newcastle just to see Eddie Howe guide the team to mid-table safety. Read on to find out how to watch Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest online and get a Premier League live stream, no matter where you are.

Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest live stream Date: Saturday, August 6 Kick-off time: 3pm BST / 10am ET / 7am PT / 7.30pm IST / 12am AEST / 2am NZST Venue: St James' Park, Newcastle Live stream: Peacock TV (US)| FuboTV (opens in new tab) (CA) | Optus Sport (AU) | Disney+ Hotstar (opens in new tab) (IN) | Sky Sport (opens in new tab) (NZ) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

Howe has spent the Magpies' endless reserves of cash wisely so far, and the signings of center-back Sven Botman from Lille and goalkeeper Nick Pope from Burnley further strengthen a rearguard that had already been vastly improved by January arrivals Kieran Trippier, Matt Targett and Dan Burn.

If Callum Wilson can stay fit, there's little doubt that he, along with Allan Saint-Maximin and Brazilian duo Bruno Guimarães and Joelinton have the qualities to make Newcastle a genuine contender for European qualification.

Forest were rooted to the bottom of the Championship when Steve Cooper took over last September. Guiding them to promotion was the most impressive achievement in English football last season, but having overseen a significant squad overhaul this summer, he's now got an even bigger task on his hands.

Dean Henderson looks an excellent replacement for the talismanic Brice Samba, while there's pressure on top-earner Jesse Lingard to hit the ground running and help guide starlets Brennan Johnson and Taiwo Awoniyi, who scored 15 goals in the Bundesliga last season. Follow our guide to get a Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

How to watch Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more.

Can I watch a Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest Premier League live stream in the UK?

Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest is a Saturday 3pm kick-off, which means you can't watch it live in the UK... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that's showing the game, such as Peacock TV or Optus Sport. While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream like you would at home, getting a VPN service (opens in new tab) as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

How to watch Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest on Peacock TV (opens in new tab) in the US, with kick-off set for 10am ET / 7am PT bright and early on Saturday morning. Peacock TV is live streaming the vast majority of this season's EPL games, though some fixtures are also being shown on NBC and USA Network. Peacock costs $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, plus the NFL and plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. Alternatively, OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes both NBC and USA Network in select markets, as part of its Sling Blue (opens in new tab) package. The usual cost is $35 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month for half price (opens in new tab). Another over-the-top streaming service that includes NBC and USA Network in select markets is FuboTV (opens in new tab). It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Peacock, Sling or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below -we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest live stream: how to watch EPL soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada can watch Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest on FuboTV (opens in new tab), which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday morning. FuboTV Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$14.99 each month if you sign up for the CA$179.93 yearly plan. It also has the rights to Serie A soccer, and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest: live stream Premier League in Australia

(opens in new tab) Footie fans in Australia can watch Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Brace yourself for a seriously late night though, with kick-off set for 12am AEST on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest: live stream Premier League in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, but be warned that kick-off is set for the brutal time of 2am NZST on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. Every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). What makes Sky Sport an even tastier proposition for footy fans in New Zealand is that it's also home to the FA Cup and the upcoming 2022 World Cup.

Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest: live stream Premier League online in India