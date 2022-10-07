Newcastle vs Brentford live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

Newcastle and Brentford served up a six-goal thriller the last time they met at St James' Park and, with Callum Wilson and Ivan Toney set to line-up on the same pitch for the first time since the Bees striker displaced Wilson in the England setup, there may be a slight edge to proceedings. Read on to find out how to watch a Newcastle vs Brentford live stream and catch the Premier League online, no matter where you are.

Wilson firmly believes that if he's fit he'll be ahead of Toney in the England pecking order, and Newcastle's big No.9 backed up his words by making a goalscoring return to action in the 4-1 thrashing of Fulham last weekend. The Magpies were up against 10 men for more than 80 minutes of the game, but the victory provided a much-needed confidence boost for a team that had grown used to sharing the spoils.

Brentford were in strong form before September's lengthy break in play, and the pause has cost them their momentum. With a tricky run of fixtures ahead, Thomas Frank has his work cut out getting his players back up to speed, and key to their hopes is that man Toney.

He's their top scorer with five goals, but the last-gasp miss at Bournemouth last weekend cost them what would have been their first away win of the season. He's going to be in the spotlight on Tyneside. Follow our guide to get a Newcastle vs Brentford live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

How to watch Newcastle vs Brentford: live stream in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch a Newcastle vs Brentford live stream on USA Network in the US, with kick-off set for 10am ET / 7am PT bright and early on Saturday morning. NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2022/23 EPL season. Peacock TV (opens in new tab) live streams the vast majority of games, but some fixtures are shown on NBC and USA Network instead. How to watch Newcastle vs Brentford without cable OTT streaming service Sling TV (opens in new tab) is reasonably priced and includes both USA Network and NBC in select markets, as part of its Sling Blue (opens in new tab) package. The usual cost is $35 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month for half price (opens in new tab). Another over-the-top streaming service that includes USA Network and NBC in select markets is FuboTV (opens in new tab). It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Peacock, Sling or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Newcastle vs Brentford from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Newcastle vs Brentford in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

The best VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Newcastle vs Brentford from anywhere:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

Can I watch a Newcastle vs Brentford live stream in the UK?

Newcastle vs Brentford is a Saturday 3pm kick-off, which means you can't watch it live in the UK... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that's showing the game, such as Optus Sport. While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream like you would at home, getting a VPN service (opens in new tab) as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

Newcastle vs Brentford live stream: how to watch EPL soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada can watch a Newcastle vs Brentford live stream on FuboTV (opens in new tab), which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday morning. FuboTV Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$16.67 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 annual plan. It also has the rights to Serie A soccer, and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Newcastle vs Brentford: live stream Premier League in Australia

(opens in new tab) Footie fans in Australia can watch Newcastle vs Brentford on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Brace yourself for a seriously late night though, with kick-off set for 1am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Newcastle vs Brentford: live stream Premier League in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch Newcastle vs Brentford on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, but be warned that kick-off is set for the brutal time of 3am NZDT on Sunday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can also watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). What makes Sky Sport an even tastier proposition for footy fans in New Zealand is that it's also home to the FA Cup and the upcoming 2022 World Cup.

Newcastle vs Brentford: live stream Premier League online in India