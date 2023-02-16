New Zealand vs England live stream: how to watch 1st Test cricket online from anywhere

Watch an New Zealand vs England 1st Test live stream

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dates: Thursday, February 16 - Monday, February 20 Start time: 2pm NZDT / 1am GMT / 12pm AEDT / 8pm ET/ 6.30am IST TV channel: BT Sport (UK) | Spark Sport (NZ) | Fox Cricket (AU) Free live stream: Kayo Sports trial (AU) | Spark Sport Now trial (NZ)

New Zealand vs England 1st Test: preview

Two Test sides with widely contrasting recent form go head-to-head at the Bay Oval for this, the first of two Tests between New Zealand and England.

The hosts have won just two of their last 10 red ball matches, including home defeats to both Bangladesh and South Africa.

England are meanwhile on something of a roll under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, with an impressive nine wins from their last 10. That run includes a 3-0 series whitewash over the Black Caps last June.

Things are unlikely to be any easier for New Zealand this time out, with key men Kyle Jamieson and Matt Henry both out injured, whilst Trent Boult has been passed over for selection following his decision to give up a central contract.

Tauranga traditionally provides a pitch that favours batting, meaning the likes of Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, and young gun Harry Brook could have a Test to remember against what appears to be a vulnerable looking Black Cap bowling lineup.

Read on as we explain how to watch a New Zealand vs England 1st Test live stream and watch every session online from wherever you are.

1st Test: Feb 16-20 一 Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Feb 16-20 一 Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 2nd Test: Feb 24-28 一 Basin Reserve, Wellington

New Zealand vs England live stream: where to watch Test cricket in the US

Cricket fans in the US can watch New Zealand vs England 1st Test live via ESPN Plus. Play is set to begin at 8pm ET / 5pm PT across all five days of the match. ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost $9.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $99.99 a year.

How to watch New Zealand vs England 1st Test: live stream cricket in UK

You can watch New Zealand vs England on BT Sport in the UK, but be warned that play is set to begin at 1am GMT throughout the 1st Test. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable start times can live stream New Zealand vs England using BT Sport's £25 Monthly Pass, which gets you everything BT Sport has to offer, including Champions League football and UFC, without a long-term commitment.

How to watch the Black Caps vs England: live stream 1st Test in New Zealand

Cricket fans can watch the Black Caps take on England in this first Test on Spark Sport in New Zealand, with play set to start at 2pm NZDT on Thursday afternoon. Spark Sport offers a 7-day FREE trial so you can try before you buy, and once that expires, a subscription costs $24.99 per month.

How to watch New Zealand vs England for FREE in Australia

Cricket fans Down Under can watch New Zealand vs England on Fox Sports 501 and via Foxtel, with play set to begin at 12pm AEDT on each day of the 1st Test. Don't have Fox? You best option is to sign up for a one-week Kayo Sports FREE trial. After that, the Basic plan costs just $27.50 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices.