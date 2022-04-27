Manchester United vs Chelsea live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

A defeat for Manchester United in this midweek fixture could see their faint hopes of a top four spot evaporate as they host Chelsea at Old Trafford. The home side's form is in disarray following humbling back-to back defeats against Liverpool and Arsenal. Can the Red Devils save their season? Make sure you know how to watch a Manchester United vs Chelsea live stream and get the Premier League online, no matter where you are in the world.

Manchester United vs Chelsea live stream Date: Thursday, April 28 Kick-off time: 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm EDT / 11.45am PDT / 12.15am IST / 4.45am AEST / 6.45am NZST Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester US live stream: USA Network (via Sling half-price discount) Watch from anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free UK stream: Sky Sports

Chelsea meanwhile fumbled their way to a late win against an under-strength West Ham at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. The Blues still appear to be suffering a hangover from their heartbreaking Champions League defeat to Real Madrid earlier this month and have other things on their mind than the Premier League.

While his side are all but assured of a top four finish, boss Thomas Tuchel will nevertheless be determined for his side's performances not to peter out ahead of their upcoming FA Cup final clash against Liverpool.

Follow our guide to get a Manchester United vs Chelsea live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere today.

Watch Manchester United vs Chelsea live stream online in US without cable

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2021/22 Premier League season, and it shows every match across NBCSN, USA Network and its streaming service Peacock. Manchester United vs Chelsea kicks off at 2.45pm EDT / 11.45am PDT, and is being shown exclusively on USA Network. Watch on Sling for half-price If you want a more comprehensive OTT streaming service, Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes USA Network as part of its Sling Blue package. The usual cost is $35 a month, but the service is currently offering a deal that gives you your first month half price. If you subscribe to Sling, Peacock, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, remember the VPN solution outlined above - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch Manchester United vs Chelsea from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Manchester United vs Chelsea live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

How to watch a Manchester United vs Chelsea live stream in the UK

This fixture will be shown exclusively on Sky Sports via its Premier League and Main Event channels. The game is set to kick-off in front of an expected capacity crowd at Old Trafford at 7.45pm BST, with coverage of the game starting at 7pm BST. Sky customers with a Sky Sports subscription can watch this game on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. If you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Those outside the UK wanting to watch their Premier League coverage like they would at home needn't worry about geo-blockers, either - as they can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Manchester United vs Chelsea live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches the 2021/22 season in Canada and will be showing every single match, including Manchester United vs Chelsea, which kicks off at 2.45pm EDT / 11.45am PDT on Thursday. DAZN costs $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Manchester United vs Chelsea: live stream Premier League game in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture this season live in Australia, which means it's the place to watch Man United vs Chelsea in the Land Down Under. The game kicks off at 4.45am AEST on Friday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Manchester United vs Chelsea: live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2021/22 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Man United vs Chelsea at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 6.45am NZST on Friday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

Manchester United vs Chelsea: live stream Premier League action online in India