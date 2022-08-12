Man City vs Bournemouth live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

Man of the moment Erling Haaland is set to make his home debut as Man City host newly promoted Bournemouth at the Etihad. Both sides have made winning starts to the season, and the Cherries will be looking to trouble Pep Guardiola's men with a strapping center-forward of their own, Kieffer Moore. Read on to find out how to watch Man City vs Bournemouth online and get a Premier League live stream, no matter where you are.

The Norwegian goal-machine opened his Premier League account with a match-winning brace at West Ham on Sunday, but there were signs that City still aren't entirely comfortable playing with a No.9. Despite starting alongside Kevin de Bruyne, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish, Haaland had to feed on scraps for much of the game, until İlkay Gündoğan showed his midfield colleagues how it should be done.

Moore also found the net on his EPL debut, powering home a trademark header that sealed a surprise 2-0 victory over Aston Villa. Almost everything Bournemouth did well was the result of a set-piece, and Scott Parker's men will take every opportunity to bombard the City backline with high balls.

Any points that Bournemouth can take from games like this have to be considered a bonus, but with Arsenal and Liverpool up next, Parker may already be thinking of damage limitation. Follow our guide to get a Man City vs Bournemouth live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

How to watch Man City vs Bournemouth from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Man City vs Bournemouth in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also really easy to use.

Can I watch a Man City vs Bournemouth Premier League live stream in the UK?

Man City vs Bournemouth is a Saturday 3pm kick-off, which means you can't watch it live in the UK... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that's showing the game, such as Sling TV or Optus Sport. While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream like you would at home, getting a VPN service (opens in new tab) as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

How to watch Man City vs Bournemouth in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch Man City vs Bournemouth on USA Network in the US, with kick-off set for 10am ET / 7am PT bright and early on Saturday morning. NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2022/23 EPL season. Peacock TV (opens in new tab) live streams the vast majority of games, while some fixtures are shown on USA Network and NBC. How to watch Man City vs Bournemouth without cable OTT streaming service Sling TV (opens in new tab) is reasonably priced and includes both NBC and USA Network in select markets, as part of its Sling Blue (opens in new tab) package. The usual cost is $35 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month for half price (opens in new tab).

Another over-the-top streaming service that includes NBC and USA Network in select markets is FuboTV (opens in new tab). It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN.

Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab).

If you subscribe to Peacock, Sling or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

Man City vs Bournemouth live stream: how to watch EPL soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada can watch Man City vs Bournemouth on FuboTV (opens in new tab), which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday morning. FuboTV Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$14.99 each month if you sign up for the CA$179.93 yearly plan. It also has the rights to Serie A soccer, and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Man City vs Bournemouth: live stream Premier League in Australia

(opens in new tab) Footie fans in Australia can watch Man City vs Bournemouth on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Brace yourself for a seriously late night though, with kick-off set for 12am AEST on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Man City vs Bournemouth: live stream Premier League in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch Man City vs Bournemouth on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, but be warned that kick-off is set for the brutal time of 2am NZST on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. Every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). What makes Sky Sport an even tastier proposition for footy fans in New Zealand is that it's also home to the FA Cup and the upcoming 2022 World Cup.

Man City vs Bournemouth: live stream Premier League online in India