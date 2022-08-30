Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere

From a stuttering start, Liverpool are suddenly rampant, their 9-0 masterclass at the weekend providing a platform from which to attack Newcastle with that white-hot intensity of old. The Magpies are unbeaten but may be without Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes at Anfield, though Eddie Howe is hopeful that Allan Saint-Maximin and record signing Alexander Isak will feature. Read on to find out how to watch a Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream and catch the Premier League online, no matter where you are.

Roberto Firmino got two goals and a hat-trick of assists as the Reds obliterated Bournemouth at the weekend, and with Darwin Núñez serving the last match of his suspension, another scintillating display from the Brazilian would burden Jürgen Klopp with a serious selection headache.

Luis Diaz helped himself to a brace of his own, fair reward for one of the only players to emerge from Liverpool's poor start with credit in the bank. The Colombian will likely line up against Kieran Trippier, who was one of the star performers in Newcastle's thrilling 3-3 draw with Man City a fortnight ago.

However, there's no doubt that Saint-Maximin is the main man in this team. The jinking Frenchman is a delight to watch, and got off the mark with a sublime volley against Wolves at the weekend. A good thing too, as with Chris Wood likely to fill in for Wilson and Isak still sweating over his work permit, ASM may have to be both the creator and the finisher at Anfield.

How to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle: live stream in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans can watch Liverpool vs Newcastle on USA Network in the US, with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Wednesday afternoon. NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2022/23 EPL season. Peacock TV (opens in new tab) live streams the vast majority of games, while some fixtures are shown on USA Network and NBC. How to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle without cable OTT streaming service Sling TV (opens in new tab) is reasonably priced and includes both USA Network and NBC in select markets, as part of its Sling Blue (opens in new tab) package. The usual cost is $35 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month for half price (opens in new tab). Another over-the-top streaming service that includes USA Network and NBC in select markets is FuboTV (opens in new tab). It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Peacock, Sling or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Liverpool vs Newcastle in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

The best VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Liverpool vs Newcastle from anywhere

Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream: how to watch EPL online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in Canada can watch Liverpool vs Newcastle on FuboTV (opens in new tab), which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Wednesday afternoon. FuboTV Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$16.67 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 annual plan. It also has the rights to Serie A soccer, and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch a Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) In the UK, BT Sport (opens in new tab) is providing exclusive live coverage of Liverpool vs Newcastle. Coverage starts at 7pm BST on BT Sport 1, ahead of an 8pm kick-off. Don't forget that BT now has a £25 Monthly Pass (opens in new tab), so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch the game on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. If you're currently outside the UK and want to watch the Premier League like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle: live stream Premier League in Australia

(opens in new tab) Footie fans in Australia can watch Liverpool vs Newcastle on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Brace yourself for a seriously early start though, with kick-off set for 5am AEST on Thursday morning. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle: live stream Premier League in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Fans can watch Liverpool vs Newcastle on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 7am NZST on Thursday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. Every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). What makes Sky Sport an even tastier proposition for footy fans in New Zealand is that it's also home to the FA Cup and the upcoming 2022 World Cup.

Liverpool vs Newcastle: live stream Premier League online in India