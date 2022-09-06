Kyrgios vs Khachanov live stream: how to watch US Open tennis online from anywhere

Nick Kyrgios, US Open favorite – believe it or not, that's the current state of play at Flushing Meadows and, after stunning the reigning champ, the Aussie now faces No.27 seed Karen Khachanov, whose booming serve rivals that of Kyrgios himself. The duo had a very public spat a couple of years ago, which ended with Kyrgios calling Khachanov a pelican, but who will scoop up a place in the last four? Read on as we explain how to watch a Kyrgios vs Khachanov live stream wherever you are today - including ways to watch the tennis absolutely FREE.

Kyrgios vs Khachanov live stream Date: Tuesday, September 6 Time: Not before 8.15pm ET (local) / 5.15pm PT / 1.15am BST / 10.15am AEST / 12.15pm NZST Venue: Arthur Ashe Stadium, Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows FREE live stream: 9Now (opens in new tab) (AU) | Amazon Prime FREE trial (opens in new tab) (UK) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab) Global live streams: ESPN via Sling TV discount (opens in new tab) (US) | TSN (CA) | Spark Sport (NZ)

They're separated by only a few spots in the world rankings, but while Kyrgios' reputation precedes him, Khachanov has a much lower profile. The 26-year-old has made the quarter-finals of every grand slam bar the Australian Open, but he's never quite managed to take the next step.

While he certainly possesses enough power to push Kyrgios around the court, the towering Russian doesn't have the same variety as his opponent. Kyrgios' serve is a monster, as demonstrated by his tally of 21 aces against Daniil Medvedev, but he's added so much more to his game recently. Drop-shots, coming to the net (and around it sometimes) and, of course, trick-shots - he can do it all.

However, when Khachanov builds up a head of steam he's a very difficult man to slow down. He's dropped five sets so far, but the sets he's won, he's won at a canter. Kyrgios, meanwhile, is in the form of his life, but how will he cope with the sudden weight of expectation? Here's how to watch a Kyrgios vs Khachanov live stream at US Open 2022 from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch Kyrgios vs Khachanov: live stream US Open 2022 tennis for FREE

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans in Australia are amongst the luckiest in the world, as they can watch US Open 2022 for FREE on 9Gem (opens in new tab). Kyrgios vs Khachanov will follow the match between Coco Gauff and Caroline Garcia, which is set to begin no earlier than 9am AEST on Wednesday morning. Viewers can also fire up a free Kyrgios vs Khachanov live stream on the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Kyrgios vs Khachanov on 9Now from abroad (opens in new tab) Die-hard tennis fans might want to take a look at Stan Sport too, which is live streaming every match on every court, ad-free. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

Watch a Kyrgios vs Khachanov live stream from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like the UK, US, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who's showing Kyrgios vs Khachanov.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a Kyrgios vs Khachanov live stream from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN to watch Kyrgios vs Khachanov

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - 9Now (opens in new tab) for Aussie citizens abroad.

How to live stream Kyrgios vs Khachanov: watch US Open tennis for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30-days (opens in new tab)

Amazon has the rights to broadcast the US Open in the UK, so Amazon Prime Video members can live stream all the action at no additional cost. The only catch is that Kyrgios vs Khachanov will follow the match between Coco Gauff and Caroline Garcia, which is expected to start at around 12am BST on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. If you don't mind the late night, you can live stream Kyrgios vs Khachanov from your phone or tablet or any smart device with the Amazon Prime Video app. An Amazon Prime membership costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, which can be cancelled at any time. The subscription will get you access to Amazon's library of TV shows and films, as well as unlimited one-day delivery on Amazon orders from the UK. New users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial (opens in new tab) with full access to live sports coverage and free one-day delivery during that time. Away from the UK but still want to watch the tennis on your Prime account? Your best option is to download and install a VPN (opens in new tab) and then log in to a UK IP address.

How to watch Kyrgios vs Khachanov: live stream US Open tennis in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans in the US can watch Kyrgios vs Khachanov on ESPN, with the match set to get underway after Coco Gauff's clash with Caroline Garcia, which is expected to begin no earlier than 7pm ET / 4pm PT on Tuesday. The 2022 US Open is being shown across ESPN's suite of TV channels and its streaming service ESPN Plus (opens in new tab). Stream US Open 2022 live without cable If you don't have cable, fear not. Sling TV (opens in new tab) is a complete cable replacement service that includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3 in its Orange plan. It normally costs $35 per month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price (opens in new tab). Another option is FuboTV (opens in new tab), which is a more complete cable replacement service overall. It offers ESPN and ESPN 2 but doesn't have ESPN 3. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). Alternatively, ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost just $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year. Just bear in mind that it won't be showing either of the singles finals.

How to live stream Kyrgios vs Khachanov and watch US Open 2022 tennis online in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, you can watch US Open 2022 on TSN, with Kyrgios vs Khachanov set to begin after Coco Gauff's match against Caroline Garcia, which will start at around 7pm ET / 4pm PT on Tuesday. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Kyrgios vs Khachanov live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Kyrgios vs Khachanov: live stream US Open tennis in New Zealand