With Serena Williams' retirement looming large, Emma Raducanu back at the site of her sensational triumph, and Novak Djokovic not allowed to enter the US to compete, a spectacular show awaits as US Open tennis returns at Flushing Meadows. Can Rafael Nadal continue to hold off Father Time? Read on to find out how to watch a 2022 US Open live stream from anywhere - including ways to watch the tennis absolutely FREE.

It's not 100% confirmed yet, but Williams is expected to call it a day regardless of how things play out. The six-time US Open champion has been drawn into one of the toughest sections along with the likes of Ons Jabeur, Leylah Fernandez, Anette Kontaveit and Ajla Tomljanovic.

Raducanu's got it even worse, with Elena Rybakina, Aryna Sabalenka, Paula Badosa and Danielle Collins lurking. World No.1 Iga Swiatek, who's never made it past the US Open Round of 16, has her work cut out too, with Zheng Qinwen and a who's who of big-hitting Americans standing in her way.

The men's singles has a very open feel to it too. Nadal is set to play his first US Open since 2019 off the back of an abdominal injury, while reigning champion and world No.1 Daniil Medvedev will likely face a hostile reception, as he often does here.

The Russian shares a section with Nick Kyrgios, who's no stranger to rabble-rousing, while his old pal Stefanos Tsitsipas, teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz, and the fit-again Matteo Berrettini will also fancy their chances of going deep. Follow our guide as we explain how you can watch a 2022 US Open live stream from wherever you are.

US Open schedule 2022

Monday, August 29

1st Round - Men's and Women's Singles

Tuesday, August 30

1st Round - Men's and Women's Singles

Wednesday, August 31

2nd Round - Men's and Women's Singles

Click to see full US Open schedule Thursday, September 1

2nd Round - Men's and Women's Singles Friday, September 2

3rd Round - Men's and Women's Singles Saturday, September 3

3rd Round - Men's and Women's Singles Sunday, September 4

Round of 16 - Men's and Women's Singles Monday, September 5

Round of 16 - Men's and Women's Singles Tuesday, September 6

Quarter-finals - Men's and Women's Singles Wednesday, September 7

Quarter-finals - Men's and Women's Singles Thursday, September 8

Semi-finals - Women's Singles (7pm ET) Friday, September 9

Semi-finals - Men's Singles (7pm ET) Saturday, September 10

Final - Women's Singles (4pm ET) Sunday, September 11

Final - Men's Singles (4pm ET)

How to live stream US Open 2022 for FREE

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans in Australia are amongst the luckiest in the world, as they can watch US Open 2022 for FREE on 9Gem (opens in new tab). That means viewers can also fire up a free US Open live stream on the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch US Open on 9Now from abroad (opens in new tab) Play typically begins at 1am AEST, but don't be put off because it continues through to around 1pm Aussie time. Die-hard tennis fans might want to take a look at Stan Sport too, which is live streaming every match on every court, ad-free. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

Watch a US Open live stream from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like the UK, US, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who's showing the US Open.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a US Open live stream from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN to watch US Open 2022

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - 9Now (opens in new tab) for Aussie citizens abroad.

How to watch US Open 2022: live stream tennis for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30-days (opens in new tab)

Amazon has the rights to broadcast the US Open in the UK, so Amazon Prime Video members can live stream all the action at no additional cost. Play typically gets underway at 4pm BST each afternoon, continuing through to around 4am in the morning. You can live stream the tennis from your phone or tablet or any smart device with the Amazon Prime Video app. An Amazon Prime membership costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, which can be cancelled at any time. The subscription will get you access to Amazon's library of TV shows and films, as well as unlimited one-day delivery on Amazon orders from the UK. New users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial (opens in new tab) with full access to live sports coverage and free one-day delivery during that time. Away from the UK but still want to watch the tennis on your Prime account? Your best option is to download and install a VPN (opens in new tab) and then log in to a UK IP address.

How to watch US Open 2022: live stream tennis in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans in the US can watch the 2022 US Open across ESPN's suite of TV channels and its streaming service ESPN Plus (opens in new tab). Play typically begins at 11am ET / 8am PT each day, continuing until around 11pm ET / 8pm PT. ESPN Plus is live streaming the vast majority of the tournament, but bear in mind that the men's and women's singles finals are being shown on ESPN and ESPN 3. Stream US Open 2022 live without cable If you don't have cable, fear not. Sling TV (opens in new tab) is a complete cable replacement service that includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3 in its Orange plan. It normally costs $35 per month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price (opens in new tab). Alternatively, ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost just $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year. Just remember that it won't be showing either of the singles finals. As an exclusively online service, ESPN Plus is available to stream via, iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs. As well as, of course, via a web browser on your computer. Another option is FuboTV (opens in new tab), which is a more complete cable replacement service overall. It offers ESPN and ESPN 2 but doesn't have ESPN 3. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab).

How to live stream US Open 2022 and watch tennis online in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, you can watch the US Open on TSN. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Wimbledon tennis live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. Play typically starts at 11am ET / 8am PT each morning, and continues through to around 11pm ET / 8pm PT. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch US Open 2022: live stream tennis in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Tennis fans can watch the US Open on Spark Sport in New Zealand. Play typically begins at 3am NZST, but don't be put off because it continues through to around 3pm NZ time. Spark Sport offers a 7-day free trial so you can try before you buy, and once that's expired, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes plenty of Black Caps cricket action, The Hundred, as well as F1 and MotoGP racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

2022 US Open draw

The 2022 US Open draw has been a cruel one for Emma Raducanu. The reigning champion shares a quarter with some of the game's biggest hitters, most notably Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, No.6 seed Aryna Sabalenka, and home hopeful Danielle Collins. In the same quarter are No.4 seed Paula Badosa, Venus Williams, Belinda Bencic, Victoria Azarenka and Karolina Pliskova.

Click to see full US Open draw The other horror quarter in the women's singles will be contested by world No.1 Iga Swiatek, the American trio of 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens, No.24 seed Amanda Anisimova and No.8 seed Jessica Pegula. The rapidly rising Chinese starlet Zheng Qinwen is also in the mix, and has caused Swiatek plenty of trouble before. In the men's draw, Nadal may be a little anxious having been pulled into the same quarter as No.7 seed Cameron Norrie, the huge-serving John Isner and home hopeful Frances Tiafoe. Huge threats could also be posed by Dennis Shapovalov and Holger Rune, two of the brightest young stars in the game. If he's going to earn his maiden grand slam here, Stefanos Tsitsipas is going to have to do it the hard way, with No.13 seed Matteo Berrettini, No.10 seed Taylor Fritz and No.5 seed Casper Ruud amongst the notable names in his quarter of the draw. It's where Andy Murray lurks too, as well as the promising American youngster Sebastian Korda.

2022 US Open predictions

She's shown glimpses of quality over recent weeks, but it would be a tremendous shock if reigning champion Emma Raducanu managed to rekindle the form that brought her US Open glory a year ago. Persistent injuries and a bizarrely brutal approach to a succession of coaches have contributed to a disappointing year for the 19-year-old, who'll be taking each match as it comes.

Iga Swiatek is amongst the favorites in the women's singles, but hard courts aren't her strongest surface, and the same can be said for the resurgent Simona Halep, who's also yet to win a hard-court major. If Elena Rybakina can repeat the form she showed at Wimbledon, it's hard to imagine anybody getting near, except perhaps Ons Jabeur, who's come agonizingly close to winner her maiden slam without quite taking that final step.

Click to see full US Open predictions The men's singles promises to be fascinating after Novak Djokovic's forced withdrawal. Daniil Medvedev may be the world No.1 and reigning champion but there remains a sense that he's not entirely comfortable being top dog. Rafael Nadal has overcome the odds to win two slams this year, but what sort of shape is he in after the abdominal muscle tear that ruled him out of the Wimbledon semis? And beyond the top seeds, there's any number of players who could feasibly challenge for the trophy, not least Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios. Stefanos Tsitsipas is burning with ambition too, while Carlos Alcaraz, Matteo Berrettini and Cameron Norrie will feel they're right on the verge of winning their first major.

US Open winners

US Open men's singles winners in the Open Era:

1968 - Arthur Ashe

1969 - Rod Laver

1970 - Ken Rosewall

1971 - Stan Smith

1972 - Ilie Năstase

1973 - John Newcombe

1974 - Jimmy Connors

1975 - Manuel Orantes

1976 - Jimmy Connors

1977 - Guillermo Vilas

1978 - Jimmy Connors

1979 - John McEnroe

1980 - John McEnroe

1981 - John McEnroe

1982 - Jimmy Connors

1983 - Jimmy Connors

1984 - John McEnroe

1985 - Ivan Lendl

1986 - Ivan Lendl

1987 - Ivan Lendl

1988 - Mats Wilander

1989 - Boris Becker

1990 - Pete Sampras

1991 - Stefan Edberg

1992 - Stefan Edberg

1993 - Pete Sampras

1994 - Andre Agassi

1995 - Pete Sampras

1996 - Pete Sampras

1997 - Patrick Rafter

1998 - Patrick Rafter

1999 - Andre Agassi

2000 - Marat Safin

2001 - Lleyton Hewitt

2002 - Pete Sampras

2003 - Andy Roddick

2004 - Roger Federer

2005 - Roger Federer

2006 - Roger Federer

2007 - Roger Federer

2008 - Roger Federer

2009 - Juan Martín del Potro

2010 - Rafael Nadal

2011 - Novak Djokovic

2012 - Andy Murray

2013 - Rafael Nadal

2014 - Marin Čilić

2015 - Novak Djokovic

2016 - Stan Wawrinka

2017 - Rafael Nadal

2018 - Novak Djokovic

2019 - Rafael Nadal

2020 - Dominic Thiem

2021 - Daniil Medvedev

US Open women's singles winners in the Open Era: