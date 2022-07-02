Japan vs France live stream: how to watch rugby online from anywhere today

France head to Nagoya today with a much changed squad, for this, the first of two rugby Test matches against Japan. World Player of the Year Antoine Dupont, alongside his Toulouse teammate Romain Ntamack, are both missing from coach Fabien Galthie's somewhat experimental 42-man line-up. Read on as our guide explains how to watch a Japan vs France live stream wherever you are right now.

Japan vs France live stream Date: Saturday, July 2 Kick-off time: 7am BST / 2am ET / 11pm PT / 4pm AEST / 6pm NZST Venue: Toyota Stadium, Nagoya, Japan Global streams: Premier Sports (UK) | FloRugby (US) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

Toulon loose forward Charles Ollivon leads a group that includes includes 17 uncapped players alongside Melvyn Jaminet, Matthieu Jalibert, Damien Penaud, and Virimi Vakatawa. Ollivon comes into the squad fresh from a star turn in the Barbarians 52-21 victory over England last weekend.

The hosts meanwhile come into this double-header off the back of a resounding series win over Uruguay earlier this month, with skipper Atsushi Sakate among the scorers in last weekend's convincing 43-7 win over the South Americans.

Follow our guide as we explain how to get a Japan vs France live stream wherever you are right now.

How to watch Japan vs France: live stream rugby in the UK

(opens in new tab) Japan vs France kicks off at 7am BST on Saturday morning, and it's being shown on Premier Sports in the UK. Coverage starts at 6.50am BST on Premier Sports 1. Premier Sports is available on TV from £9.99 per month through Sky (opens in new tab) and from £12.99 per month through Virgin Media (opens in new tab). The network also has its own streaming-only options, costing £9.99 for the full suite of the network's channels, including Premier Sports 1 and 2, Free Sports, LaLiga TV, and Box Nation. If you're outside the UK, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply download and install a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions below to live stream the action just as you would if you were at home.

Can I watch Japan vs France in Australia?

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like any broadcasters are showing Japan vs France Down Under.

How to watch rugby in the US: live stream Japan vs France

(opens in new tab) Dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby has the broadcast rights for the Japan vs France game in the US, with kick-off set for 2am ET / 11pm PT on Friday night / Saturday morning. A monthly FloRugby subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150 that you can sign up to on the website. Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be watched on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

Can I watch Japan vs France rugby in New Zealand?

It sadly the same story as their Antipodean neighbours for rugby fans in New Zealand looking to watch this game, with no Kiwi broadcasters set to show Japan vs France.

