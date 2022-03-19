Ireland vs Scotland live stream: how to watch Six Nations from anywhere

It's time to take care of business. Ireland's fate isn't entirely in their own hands, but with just two points in it, a spirited defeat could theoretically be enough to steal the championship. Prepare for your nerves to be shredded and read on as our guide explains how to watch an Ireland vs Scotland live stream for the 2022 Six Nations from anywhere in the world - including free-to-air coverage in the UK and Ireland.
Date: Saturday, March 19
Time: 4.45pm GMT / 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT / 3.45am AEDT / 5.45am NZDT
Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin
FREE live stream: ITV Hub (UK) | Virgin Media Player (Ireland)
Global live streams: Sky Sport (NZ) | Stan Sport (AU) | Peacock (US) | DAZN (CA)
A victory for Ireland, who are chasing their first Six Nations title in four years, will pile the pressure on France - whose drought stretches back to 2010 - ahead of tonight's decider.
Breakout star Mack Hansen is back in the side after sitting out last weekend's too-close-for-comfort win over England and, with the knowledge that he might never be in this position again, Johnny Sexton will be a man possessed.
Scotland flirted with humiliation against Italy last weekend, conceding three tries in a 33-22 victory, and a tournament that they entered with such optimism could yet get uglier.
Whatever happens, Temple Bar's going to be a sight to behold tonight. Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get an Ireland vs Scotland live stream wherever you are right now - starting with how to watch the Six Nations for FREE in the UK and Ireland.
How to watch Ireland vs Scotland: live stream Six Nations FREE in Ireland
Ireland vs Scotland is being shown for FREE on Virgin Media One in Ireland, with kick-off set for 4.45pm GMT on Saturday afternoon.
This means you can also live stream Ireland vs Scotland using Virgin Media Player - or check out its TV Anywhere app, which is available for nearly all modern devices including smartphones, tablets, computers and more.
Outside of Ireland? Watch Six Nations rugby online just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN - we explain more below.
How to watch Ireland vs Scotland: live stream Six Nations for FREE in the UK
Ireland vs Scotland is being shown for FREE in the UK on ITV, with kick-off set for 3pm GMT on Saturday afternoon.
You can also live stream Ireland vs Scotland on ITV Hub, which has an excellent app that's available on nearly everything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice.
Not in the UK right now? No worries - you can download and install a VPN to port yourself back home to tune in as normal.
How to watch Ireland vs Scotland from outside your country
We've recommended some of the best places to live stream Six Nations games below, but you might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country. This is because of something called geo-blocking.
Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be around that issue with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.
Use a VPN to live stream Ireland vs Scotland from anywhere
How to live stream Six Nations rugby in the US
Rugby fans in the US can live stream Ireland vs Scotland on Peacock TV, with kick-off set for 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT on Saturday.
Peacock costs just $4.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that offers coverage not only of Six Nations 2022, but also loads of EPL soccer games, every big WWE event, plus plenty more live sports.
Ireland vs Scotland is also being shown on NBC on a delayed broadcast, with coverage starting at 1pm ET / 10am PT. If you have the channel on cable, you can live stream the action directly through the NBC website.
If you don't, over-the-top streaming service fuboTV carries NBC along with more than 100 other channels, and better still, it also offers a FREE fuboTV trial.
Another alternative is Sling TV, whose Blue package includes NBC in selected markets, as well as 30+ other channels, and costs $35 a month after a 3-day FREE Sling TV trial.
If you're abroad right now, you can still tune in just like you would at home with the help of a good VPN. Or consult our guide to the best Peacock VPN options for more details.
How to watch an Ireland vs Scotland Six Nations live stream in Australia
In Australia you can watch Ireland vs Scotland on Stan Sport, but be warned that kick-off is set for the brutal time of 3.45am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.
A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial.
If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Six Nations live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.
How to watch Six Nations: live stream Ireland vs Scotland in New Zealand
Sky Sport is showing the Ireland vs Scotland game in New Zealand, but you'll have to be up very early, with kick-off set for 5.45am NZDT on Sunday morning.
Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month.
How to live stream Six Nations rugby in Canada
Streaming service DAZN is the place to watch Ireland vs Scotland in Canada, with kick-off set for 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT on Saturday.
And it's an absolute bargain - DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year.
DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer, and darts and snooker!
It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).