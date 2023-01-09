Inter vs Parma live stream: how to watch Coppa Italia online from anywhere

Coppa Italia holders Inter welcome Serie B's Parma to the San Siro for this Coppa Italia round-of-16 clash. Parma haven't beaten Inter since 2018, when both sides were competing in the top tier – can they turn back the clock on Tuesday night? The match is free-to-air on Italy's Canale 5. Here's how to watch an Inter vs Parma free live stream from anywhere.

Inter vs Parma live stream Date: Tuesday, 10 January Kick-off time: 9pm CET (local) / 8pm GMT / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 7am AEDT / 9am NZDT Venue: San Siro, Milan FREE live stream: watch Canale 5 (Italy) (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

Inter have been a hard team to pin down so far this season. After becoming the first side to inflict a Serie A defeat on Napoli this term, they followed it up by drawing with 15th-placed Monza at the weekend. That result leaves them 10 points off the top in fourth place, so defending their Coppa Italia title could quite possibly be the Nerazzurri's best chance of a trophy this season.

After an unstoppable climb back to the pinnacle of Italian football following financial troubles, Parma find themselves back in the second tier after being relegated from Serie A in 2021. Currently sitting in sixth place, 12 points behind leaders Frosinone, it's a long way from the glory days of Gianluigi Buffon, Fabio Cannavaro and Hernan Crespo, but a shock win here would bring back memories of better times in Parma.

The winner plays either Atalanta or Spezia in the quarterfinal, so read on as we explain how to watch an Inter vs Parma live stream for today's Coppa Italia round of 16.

Free Inter vs Parma live stream

Italian national broadcaster Canale 5 has the rights to the Coppa Italia and will be airing Inter vs Parma match 100% free.

If you're an Italian away from home today, you'll need to sign-up to a VPN to watch the Inter vs Parma free live stream from abroad (opens in new tab). Full details just below. If you're watching from Italy, there's no need for the VPN, just head over to Canale 5.

Once signed-up you can watch on either linear TV or online here (opens in new tab), as well as a host of other sport and streamed entertainment. Coverage starts at 8.30pm CET ahead of a 9pm kick-off local time.

How to watch Inter vs Parma from outside your country

If you're abroad and can't bear to miss out on watching your usual coverage of Inter vs Parma live from your home country, you should bear in mind that many of the services and websites you normally use to watch Italian football are geo-blocked.

But don't sweat it. With the option of a VPN, you can tune into Inter vs Parma as you normally would, no matter where you are in the world - it's really easy and perhaps most importantly, ultra-affordable.

Use a VPN to watch Inter vs Parma live stream from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features.

How to watch Inter vs Parma: live stream soccer in the US with or without cable

Inter vs Parma live stream: how to watch Coppa Italia soccer online in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, you can watch Inter vs Parma with a subscription to FuboTV, which has the rights to Coppa Italia soccer, as well as Serie A, Ligue 1 and plenty more competitions. FuboTV costs CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent less than CA$17 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 yearly plan. It's also got a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs. Inter vs Parma kicks off at kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

Inter vs Parma live stream: how to watch Coppa Italia in the UK

(opens in new tab) Inter vs Parma kicks off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday evening, and it's being shown on Viaplay (opens in new tab) in the UK. Viaplay has exclusive rights to several European competitions, including La Liga, Coppa Italia and DFB Pokal. It's available on TV from £11.99 per month through Sky (opens in new tab) and from £11.99 per month through Virgin Media (opens in new tab). The network also has its own streaming-only options, costing £14.99 for the full works including Viaplay Sports 1 and 2, plus LaLiga TV; or £11.99 per month if you pay for a full year upfront. If you're outside the UK, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply download and install a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions below to live stream the action just as you would if you were at home.

Can I watch Coppa Italia in Australia? Inter vs Parma live stream details

It's bad news for Italian soccer fans Down Under, as there isn't a confirmed broadcaster for this Coppa Italia tie in Australia. The alternative is to use one of our best VPN services (opens in new tab) as described above. This allows residents of other countries where the match is being shown to tune back in to their usual coverage, even if they're abroad in Oz right now. Prepare for an early rise though, with Inter vs Parma set to kick-off at 7am AEDT on Wednesday morning.

Can I watch Inter vs Parma in New Zealand?