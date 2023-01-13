Where do you go when you hit rock bottom? If you're Michael Desiato (Bryan Cranston), you grow a beard, prowl the streets, lament on what he calls "that one moment, that one decision", and eventually, after more than a little cajoling and strong-arming from assistant US Attorney Olivia Delmont (Rosie Perez), you try to make things right again. Read on as we explain how to watch Your Honor season 2 online and from anywhere.

*Warning – potential Your Honor spoilers ahead*

Watch Your Honor season 2 online Streaming premiere: Friday, January 13 (US) Cable debut: Sunday, January 15 at 9pm ET/PT US stream: Showtime Now FREE trial (opens in new tab) Global streams: Crave (CA) | Stan (AU) Watch anywhere: try the world's top VPN (opens in new tab)

There wasn't supposed to be a second season, but Cranston and Peter Moffat both felt that Michael's story wasn't over. It's now been confirmed, however, that this second, bonus season will be the last. And there's a lot to wrap up in its 10-episode run.

Your Honor season 2 begins with the disgraced judge in pieces, barely able to comprehend the catastrophic trajectory his life has suddenly taken. Meanwhile, Jimmy Baxter is enjoying the fruits of the trade. We're talking white tuxes and comically oversized birthday cakes at raucous New Orleans parties.

But Michael has nothing left to lose, and the thirst for vengeance that Jimmy once felt has latched on to a new host. If he's willing and able to follow Olivia's guidance, "every single person will get what they deserve", but there are a lot of dangerous pieces in this particular game of chess, and Gina Miller is especially unpredictable.

Follow our guide for full details on how to watch Your Honor season 2 online from anywhere.

How to watch Your Honor season 2 for FREE in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Coming first to streaming service Showtime Now (opens in new tab), viewers in the US can watch Your Honor season 2 from Friday, January 13, with new episodes landing weekly. If you’re new to the service, you'll get Showtime FREE for 30 days (opens in new tab), after which time you’ll be required to pay $10.99 a month. And of course, you can cancel your membership at any time. If you’re sticking with cable, you can start watching Your Honor season 2 a couple of days later on the Showtime channel on Sundays from January 15 at 9pm ET/PT, with new episodes broadcast in the same slot each week. OTT streaming services Sling TV, Hulu, and Fubo TV (opens in new tab) can also provide access to the series, but you'll need to purchase the $10.99 per month Showtime add-on in addition to the subscription fee for whichever cord-cutting service you decide to use. All of these streaming services are compatible with a whole host of devices, including iOS and Android devices, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox, and many more, so you can watch on whatever is convenient to you.

Watch Your Honor season 2 online from anywhere

If you're abroad when Your Honor season 2 is released, geo-restrictions will prevent you from connecting to your favored streaming service and catching all of the show’s tense drama.

Luckily, there’s a simple fix. By downloading and installing the best VPN to your device, you can trick it into thinking it's in another country. That way you can set your location to your home country and dodge those geo-restrictions to access your favorite streaming service without a problem.

Use a VPN to watch Your Honor season 2 online from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

Our experts have tried and tested all the best VPNs on the market and ExpressVPN is their top pick. Lightning-quick speeds, impressive security features, and the ability to bypass even the toughest of geo-blocks, make it one of the best out there. What's more, ExpressVPN is compatible with a huge range of devices such as iOS and Android devices, Xbox, PlayStation, Fire TV, and more. Sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months of ExpressVPN free (opens in new tab). Better still, if you're not impressed with the service, let them know within 30 days to get your money back. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch Your Honor season 2 for FREE in Canada

(opens in new tab) Viewers in Canada can watch Your Honor season 2 on Crave from Friday, January 13, with new episodes being released at 9pm ET/PT every week. You can subscribe to Crave for CA$9.99 a month (plus tax), or £19.99 per month for a much better service. New subscribers get a 7-day FREE trial too! Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content, including addictive TV shows like The Last of Us, The Gloaming, Dexter, and 30 Rock, in addition to the latest HBO Max releases, such as Rap Sh!t and We Own This City.

How to watch Your Honor season 2 online in Australia

(opens in new tab) Your Honor season 2 is available to watch on Stan in Australia, with new episodes released every Saturday, starting from January 14. Following a FREE 30-day trial, Stan is currently available in three paid tiers. Stan Basic gives you one SD stream for AU$10 per month, Stan Standard grants you three HD streams for AU$14 per month, and Stan Premium gets you four 4K streams for AU$19 per month. If you're an Aussie that's currently out of the country, you can also use a good VPN (opens in new tab) to regain access to all the same services and content you'd normally watch (and pay for) in your country of residence.

Can you watch Your Honor season 2 in the UK?

There's no word yet on when Your Honor season 2 will arrive in the UK, though that's not entirely unexpected.

The first season arrived three months after the show's US premiere, so if this instalment follows the same release pattern, we're potentially looking at April 2023.

It's likely that when it does land, it'll be exclusive to Sky and Now TV, but nothing's confirmed yet.

Remember, though: if you're a US, Canadian or Australian citizen in the UK wanting to tune into your home streaming service, you can use a VPN to watch Your Honor season 2 while abroad (opens in new tab).