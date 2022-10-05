How to watch The Real Love Boat online from anywhere

Love Island looks like it may have romantic reality show rival sailing its way, with The Real Love Boat set to hit the high seas on CBS. Offering something of a 1970s twist on the format, the show is based on the hit romantic comedy series The Love Boat which aired on CBS and around the world for over a decade. Read on to find out how you can watch The Real Love Boat online and stream the new season no matter where you are in the world right now.

Watch The Real Love Boat online Premieres: Wednesday, October 5 at 9pm ET/PT New episodes: every Wednesday Stream now: watch CBS with a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab) or via Paramount Plus with 30 days FREE (opens in new tab). International Streaming Options: Global TV (CA) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days now (opens in new tab)

Like its inspiration, The Real Love Boat takes place on a luxury cruise ship, with 12 real-life singletons brought together for a chance at romance.

As they travel around the scenic setting of the Mediterranean along with the boat’s captain, bartender and cruise director, the hopefuls will be put through a series of challenges to test their compatibility and chemistry with other passengers - if they can't pair up, they leave the cruise.

Hosted by real-life married pair Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell, one lucky couple will eventually make it to the end where they’ll win a cash prize and luxury Princess Cruise trip.

Follow our guide below to watch The Real Love Boat online from anywhere, with free trials available.

How to watch The Real Love Boat online from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to get your romantic Real Love Boat fix just as you would if you were at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in most streaming services being restricted to specific parts of the world.

However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this common internet woe and is remarkably easy to set up and operate. Here's how it works and where to get started.

Use a VPN to watch The Real Love Boat online from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

How to watch The Real Love Boat online: stream the first season online in the US

(opens in new tab) If you have cable, The Real Love Boat will be shown every Wednesday on CBS, kicking off at 9pm ET/PT on October 5. Tune in on linear TV or watch on-demand on the CBS website. You'll need to sign in with your cable provider details. Alternatively, if you don't have the channel on linear TV, it's available to stream on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab). Currently you can benefit from a 7-day FREE trial of Paramount Plus (opens in new tab). Thereafter, Paramount Plus starts at $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) with Limited Ads, or $9.99 a month for No Ads.

Or, you can opt for a much more fully featured over-the-top streaming service. Some of them struggle with national networks like CBS, so our recommendation in this case would be FuboTV (opens in new tab), which is a complete cable replacement starting from $64.99 a month.

There's a FREE 7-day trial deal (opens in new tab) on offer to try it, and cancelling is easy if you decide it's not for you - essentially meaning it's possible to watch The Real Love Boat online for free, at least the first episode anyway.

How to watch The Real Love Boat online in Canada

(opens in new tab) The Real Love Boat is being shown by Global TV in Canada, with new episodes aired slightly later than in the US at 10pm ET/PT on Wednesdays, starting October 5. If you don't have the channel on cable, you can still watch The Real Love Boat in Canada via the Global TV app or online platform. It lets you watch some shows for free for the first seven days after they air, without requiring you to sign in with the details of a cable provider. However, you’ll need a valid cable login to get access to all Global content. Outside of Canada? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

Can I watch The Real Love Boat online in Australia?

There's no confirmed release date or network Down Under for The Real Love Boat, although with it being a CBS US original, it's fairly likely that the new show will eventually end up on Paramount Plus.

Somewhat confusingly, Channel 10 will be broadcasting an Australian version of the Real Love Boat, at 7.31pm AEDT every Wednesday. The premise remains the same, albeit with with Aussie contestants, and will also take place on the Mediterranean Sea.

How to watch The Real Love Boat in the UK and beyond

Somewhat surprisingly, no UK broadcaster has so far been announced for The Real Love Boat.

The only alternative is to use one of the best VPN providers to tap into a stream from another nation, as described above.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services will require a credit card based in the country the service is from.