How to watch T20 cricket at Commonwealth Games 2022: free live stream, schedule and more

World champions Australia and hosts England will be gunning for gold as cricket’s shortest, fastest format makes its Commonwealth Games debut. 24 years have passed since South Africa won the event’s only previous cricket competition, but with the Proteas team in disarray, it's going to take a near-miracle for them to repeat the feat. Here's how to watch a T20 cricket live stream at the 2022 Commonwealth Games wherever you are right now - including ways to watch every game for FREE.

Live stream T20 cricket at Commonwealth Games 2022 Dates: Friday, July 29 - Sunday, August 7 Venue: Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham FREE live streams: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK) | CBC Sports (opens in new tab) (CA) | 7Plus (opens in new tab) (AU) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

With the next T20 World Cup set to be held in South Africa, this was supposed to be the start of a very special period for the Proteas, but it’s quickly become a nightmare. Skipper Dane van Niekerk is still injured, talisman Marizanne Kapp has had to attend an urgent family matter, and Lizelle Lee has stepped away from the international scene altogether.

The Aussies’ travails look trivial by comparison. They may have won the last T20 World Cup in 2020, as well as the ODI World Cup earlier this year, but they’re in a period of transition under new interim head coach Shelley Nitschke, after Matthew Mott was poached by the England men's white-ball team.

That opens up a huge opportunity for hosts England, who have the world’s most destructive T20 bowler in their ranks in Sophie Ecclestone. Amy Jones is also out to impress at the ground where she’ll captain Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred later this summer.

India, who were runners up at the last T20 World Cup, more than fancy their chances of going deep into the tournament too, with the brunt of the expectation being carried by Smriti Mandhana, the Women in Blue’s brightest star. Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to live stream T20 cricket at the 2022 Commonwealth Games wherever you are.

How to watch T20 cricket: live stream 2022 Commonwealth Games FREE in Canada

(opens in new tab) Canada isn't competing in the cricket at the Commonwealth Games, but if you still fancy watching the action unfold, you can live stream it all for free on the CBC Sports website (opens in new tab). It has some of the most comprehensive and easy to navigate coverage worldwide. CBC Sports' Commonwealth Games coverage starts as late (or early) as 2am ET / 11pm PT on some days, with live streams continuing into the afternoons. Every cricket game, meanwhile, starts at either 6am ET / 3am PT, or the much more convenient time of 12pm ET / 9am PT. So, if you're looking to watch as much of Birmingham 2022 as possible, CBC should be your first port of call. Take a look at the CBC Sports schedule (opens in new tab) for full details of what's on and when. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch the Commonwealth Games from abroad. (opens in new tab)

Watch a T20 cricket live stream at the Commonwealth Games from outside your country

If you're currently abroad and struggling to tune in - or if you just want the comfort and language of your home nation's coverage - then geo-restrictions may stand in your way of getting a Commonwealth Games T20 cricket live stream.

That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a Commonwealth Games cricket live stream from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN for T20 cricket at the Commonwealth Games

Using a VPN to watch the Commonwealth Games cricket free on CBC Sports is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the Canada, just head to CBC website (opens in new tab).

How to watch T20 cricket: live stream Commonwealth Games 2022 for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans can watch the T20 tournament at the 2022 Commonwealth Games for FREE in the UK, with coverage being shown across BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) and through the BBC Red Button. Every game starts at either 11am or 6pm BST, and the BBC's daily Commonwealth Games coverage typically begins at 8.30am and continues deep into the nights. Away from the UK right now? No worries: Use a VPN to watch a Commonwealth Games free live stream from abroad (opens in new tab) BBC iPlayer is free to watch with a valid TV licence, and works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

How to watch T20 cricket: live stream 2022 Commonwealth Games for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Aussie sports fans can watch the T20 cricket at the Commonwealth Games for FREE Down Under, thanks to Channel 7 (opens in new tab) and the 7 Network's suite of TV channels. That means viewers can also fire up a free T20 cricket live stream on the 7Plus streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch the Commonwealth Games on 7Plus from abroad (opens in new tab) Every game gets underway at either 8pm or 3am AEST. Meanwhile, daily Commonwealth Games coverage typically begins at 5.30pm, but because of time differences a lot of the action also takes place in the dead of night.

Can I watch T20 cricket at the Commonwealth Games in the US?

Sadly, there's no confirmed broadcaster for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the US at the time of writing. The only alternative is to use one of the best VPN service providers to tap into coverage from another nation, as described above.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the same country as the service.

T20 cricket at the Commonwealth Games: teams and groups

Group A

Australia

Barbados

India

Pakistan

Group B

England

New Zealand

South Africa

Sri Lanka

T20 cricket at the Commonwealth Games: schedule and fixtures

(All times BST)

Friday, 29 July

11am - Australia vs India

6pm - Barbados vs Pakistan

Saturday, 30 July

11am - New Zealand vs South Africa

6pm - England vs Sri Lanka

Sunday, 31 July

11am - India vs Pakistan

6pm - Australia vs Barbados

Tuesday, 2 August

11am - England vs South Africa

6pm - New Zealand vs Sri Lanka

Wednesday, 3 August

11am - Australia vs Pakistan

6pm - Barbados vs India

Thursday, 4 August

11am - South Africa vs Sri Lanka

6pm - England vs New Zealand

Saturday, 6 August

11am - Semi-Final 1

6pm - Semi-Final 2

Sunday, 7 August

10am - Bronze Medal Match

5pm - Gold Medal Match