How to watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 10 online - stream the season finale from anywhere in the world

As season 6 draws to a close, Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon are giving us a parting gift: a no-doubt irreverent Christmas special dubbed “Ricktional Mortpoon’s Rickmas Mortcation.” Expect Rick Sanchez trying to give the Smiths the best gosh darn Christmas ever. And, more than likely, instigating utter intergalactic mayhem. Read on below for our guide detailing how to watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 10 online from anywhere.

*Warning – season 6 episode 9 spoilers follow*

Watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 10 online Release date: December 11 (US and Canada) | December 13 (UK) New episodes: every Sunday at 11pm ET / Tuesdays at 9pm GMT FREE stream: All 4 (opens in new tab) (UK) Watch anywhere: try the world's top VPN (opens in new tab) US stream: Adult Swim | Sling TV / FuboTV (opens in new tab) (US)

The rosy-cheeked jolly fella already popped up in “A Rick in King Mortur’s Mort”, but the “Earl of Earth” found himself blasted to smithereens during an epic conflict called Solar War 1. Chalk that up to Morty ignoring the advice of his “drunk, cranky” grandpa NOT to take the sword proffered by medieval knights and starting a whole, complicated “thing”.

Meanwhile, our deranged scientist Rick has been demonstrating a surprising amount of character growth. He even promised Morty he’d be “22% more agreeable” for at least a whole episode!

Does that mean the festive finale will see Rick transform from misanthropic grinch into a gift-giving, Clark Griswold facsimile? Or will Morty’s recent speculation that this “evolved” Rick is a robot/clone – possibly even Rick Prime himself – prove to be absolutely on the money?

Find out below, where we explain how to watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 10 online – and totally FREE on All 4 in the UK (opens in new tab).

How to watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 10 FREE

(opens in new tab) ‘Tis the season for more Rick and Morty! If you're in the UK, then catching the concluding episode of season 6 will be an absolute breeze. Episode 10 airs in the UK on Tuesday, December 13 at 9pm GMT and absolutely free thanks to E4. This means that recent episodes of Rick and Morty are free to stream on-demand (for those with a valid TV license) on the channel's All 4 service (opens in new tab) - just make sure you have a valid TV license. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch All4 from abroad. (opens in new tab) While the first half of Rick and Morty episodes were simulcast with their US release early in the morning UK time, that isn’t the case for the remainder of the season. Episodes are now broadcast every Tuesday evening instead, and then made available to watch at your connivence on demand.

How to watch Rick and Morty online from outside your country

Not at home when new episodes of Rick and Morty air? If you're going to be away, you’ll find the content you’re trying to watch geo-blocked where you are.

Luckily, a VPN provides a simple solution. This piece of software alters your IP address to that of another country, which means you can gain access to your preferred IPTV service and watch episodes of the latest buzz-worthy shows from anywhere.

How to watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 10: stream every episode in the US

(opens in new tab) Adult Swim is the place to watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 10, “Ricktional Mortpoon’s Rickmas Mortcation”, on Sunday, December 11 at 8pm PT / 11pm ET. If you're already set up with a TV package that includes Cartoon Network and Adult Swim, then you're all ready to go! How to watch Rick and Morty without cable For cord-cutters we recommend Sling TV channels (opens in new tab), with Adult Swim offered as part of both Sling Blue and Sling Orange packages. Those packages would usually cost you $40 a month, but right now Sling TV has a special offer where you get the first month for half-price (opens in new tab). Sling Orange is ideal for sports fans and young families, offering ESPN, Motortrend, Nick Jnr. and the Disney Channel, while Sling Blue is your best bet if you're into great TV dramas and documentaries, with National Geographic, Discovery, SyFy, A&E and FX. New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad, too - all you need is the help of a good VPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 10 in Canada

(opens in new tab) Morty Rickmas, everybody! Canadian viewers can watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 10 on Sunday, December 11 at 11pm ET on STACKTV, in line with the show’s US broadcast. STACKTV is offered for standalone streaming in Canada via Amazon Prime Video - and more specifically the STACKTV add-on (opens in new tab) available through the service. It includes Disney Channel, National Geographic, Showcase, W Network, Global Television, and of course Adult Swim. Prime membership in Canada costs CA$9.99 a month, and Stack TV will run you an additional $12.99 - but both offer free trials (opens in new tab) you can use to watch Rick and Morty season 6 online for free. It's also possible to watch Adult Swim on cable-cutting service FuboTV. Get the 7-day FREE trial of FuboTV here (opens in new tab). If you're outside of Canada right now, don't worry - just grab a good VPN (opens in new tab) and you'll be able to stream your favorite shows and services just like you would at home.

How to watch Rick and Morty season 6 in Australia

(opens in new tab) You'll be able to stream the final episode of Rick and Morty season 6 via Netflix (opens in new tab) Down Under, with episode 10 available to watch from Monday, December 12. Netflix have exclusive rights to the show in Australia. That means its library now contains every episode of the recent season, plus all of seasons 1-5 too. If you're abroad and are worried that geo-blocking will stop you from watching Rick and Morty, don't worry - just use a VPN (opens in new tab) to point yourself back to Australia and you'll be able to stream as usual.