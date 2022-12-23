How to watch Pointless Celebrities Christmas Special online: stream from anywhere

At teatime on the Friday before Christmas, what could be better than 45 minutes of gentle quizzing? And best of all, Richard Osman's back in his throne! Dust the crumbs off your jumper, put any family quibbles over the telly to bed and help yourself to another mince pie – read on as we explain how to watch the Pointless Celebrities Christmas Special 2022 for free from anywhere in the world.

Watch Pointless Celebrities Christmas Special 2022 When: Friday, December 23 at 5.15pm GMT Cast: Alexander Armstrong, Richard Osman, Aled Jones, Russell Watson, Ben Cohen, Kristina Rihanoff, Kriss Akabusi, Shakira Akabusi, Jamie Laing, Sophie Habboo Streaming options: BBC iPlayer

He may have stepped back from the show a few months ago, but the big man still has a hand in the celebrity specials. Love is very much in the air in the Pointless studio this Christmas, and we're not just talking about the reunion of Osman and Alexander Armstrong.

Having only got engaged last month, World Cup-winning former England rugby union star Ben Cohen and former Strictly Come Dancing pro Kristina Rihanoff have decided to put their relationship to the test under the glare of the studio lights. TV's other ubiquitous Jamie, Laing of Made in Chelsea fame, is also trying his luck alongside fiancée Sophie Habboo.

Olympic silver medal-winning hurdler Kriss Akabusi has teamed up with his daughter Shakira, while Aled Jones and Russell Watson, who have spent the past few weeks touring the UK, are both in it to win it and set to perform a number from their new album, Christmas with Aled and Russell.

The remote's too far away and there's nothing on the other side anyway. Here's how to watch the Pointless Celebrities Christmas Special online from anywhere.

How to watch Pointless Celebrities Christmas Special 2022 online for FREE in the UK

This latest festive instalment of the inimitable British quiz show is set to air on BBC One on Friday, December 23 at 5.15pm GMT. BBC One is free-to-air with a valid TV licence, with the option to watch live online and on catch-up through BBC iPlayer. The on-demand streaming platform available on a number of devices including on desktop, on dedicated iOS and Android apps, on streaming devices like Fire TV, Apple TV, and Roku, as well as on most smart TVs.

How to watch Pointless Celebrities Christmas Special online from abroad

If you're away with work or are now enjoying a festive vacation, then geo-blocking restrictions will stop you from watching the Pointless Celebrities Christmas Special 2022 online via BBC iPlayer.

Fortunately, there’s a simple solution. By downloading a VPN – short for virtual private network – you can alter your IP address so it looks like you're back at home, and therefore stream TV content that would otherwise be blocked.