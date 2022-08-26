How to watch Little Demon online: stream the new animated FX series from anywhere

Junior High can be hell…especially when your dad is the devil. Little Demon is executive produced by Dan Harmon (the co-creator of Rick and Morty) and features an impressive A-list voice cast, including Danny DeVito, Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation), and even Terminator himself, Arnold Schwarzenegger! Below we break down how to watch Little Demon online now – and you can get the best value with a $13.99 Hulu-Disney Plus-ESPN Plus subscription (opens in new tab).

Little Demon comes from the minds of Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner, and Kieran Valla, who worked together on the “haemophiliac comedy” Stop the Bleeding! It stars DeVito, who, let’s face it, is already known for playing some pretty amoral schemers – Frank in the FX series It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, the Penguin in Batman Returns – but here he’s Satan, the baddest of the bad!

Lucy DeVito (Danny’s real-life daughter) provides the voice for the 13-year-old Chrissy, who on her first day of school is shocked to discover she’s the spawn of Satan following her mum Laura (Plaza, Parks and Recreation) having a one-night stand with the dark lord. Now father and daughter have been reunited, he wants to shape her into an A-grade Antichrist.

Also featuring Eugene Cordero (Star Trek: Lower Decks) and guest appearances from Schwarzenegger, Dave Bautista, and New Girl’s Lamorne Morris, this animated FX comedy should be a hellishly good time. Read on for how to watch Little Demon online now, with the $13.99 Hulu-Disney Plus-ESPN Plus bundle offering the best value (opens in new tab).

More can't miss TV: here's how to watch Prey

You can watch Little Demon on FXX from Thursday, August 25 at 10pm ET / 7pm PT, or the next day on Hulu in the US. There are currently five confirmed episodes.

Full Little Demon release dates and episode guide:

Episode 1: Thursday, August 25 on FXX at 10pm ET / 7pm PT

Thursday, August 25 on FXX at 10pm ET / 7pm PT Episode 2: Thursday, August 25 on FXX at 10.35pm ET / 7.35pm PT

Thursday, August 25 on FXX at 10.35pm ET / 7.35pm PT Episode 3: Thursday, September 1 on FXX at 10pm ET / 7pm PT

Thursday, September 1 on FXX at 10pm ET / 7pm PT Episode 4: Thursday, September 8 on FXX at 10pm ET / 7pm PT

Thursday, September 8 on FXX at 10pm ET / 7pm PT Episode 5: Thursday, September 15 on FXX at 10pm ET / 7pm PT

How to watch Little Demon FREE on Hulu in the US

(opens in new tab) You can watch Little Demon through linear TV on the FXX channel, or with an IPTV service like Sling TV (opens in new tab) (you’ll also need to purchase the $6 Hollywood Extra add-on). The first two episodes air back-to-back on Thursday, August 25 from 10pm ET / 7pm PT. After that, one episode will be released per week. Also, note that if you’ve got a cable subscription but want to stream the show through a mobile device, just go to FX Now (opens in new tab) and enter your login provider details. New episodes of Little Demon will land on Hulu (opens in new tab) too, just a day later from Saturday, August 25 and available to stream as early as 3.01am ET / 12.01am PT. Hulu plans are available from just $6.99 a month. Hulu even offers a FREE 1-month trial (opens in new tab), which means you could work your way through plenty of great TV shows – like The Kardashians (opens in new tab), Under the Banner of Heaven (opens in new tab), and Only Murders in the Building (opens in new tab) – before having to pay a dime. For those after great value for money, sign up to the Disney Plus bundle (opens in new tab), with more details below.

Of course, you can watch Hulu on nearly anything, with the Hulu app available for: Android and iOS devices, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Echo Show and Fire TV devices, select smart TVs and Android TVs, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, Mac, PC and Roku streamers. So, whatever your platform, don't hold back and take advantage of that Hulu free trial today.

Watch Little Demon and more with the Hulu-Disney Plus-ESPN Plus Bundle

How to watch Little Demon online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Wanna see Danny DeVito school his unholy offspring in the evil arts? Then you’ll need access to cable channel FXX, where Little Demon will be broadcast weekly from Thursday, August 25, with the first two of five anticipated five episodes airing at 10pm ET / 7pm PT. You can also watch FX shows online on-demand with FX Now (opens in new tab), which comes at no extra cost: just login with your cable provide details.

How to watch Little Demon online in the UK

How to watch Little Demon online in Australia