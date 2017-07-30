How to upload videos to Instagram from your PC

First, get your video ready to upload to Instagram. You can do this within the Instagram app itself, but it’s much easier to make accurate edits using a mouse and dedicated editing software than Instagram's simple tools.

The best free video editor for this job is ShotCut. It’s not the most powerful tool around, but it’s easy to use and has all the features an Instagrammer needs.

Download and install ShotCut, then open your video and, click the Filters button, followed by the + button, then select the screen icon to see video effects. Click Crop, then use the sliders to adjust how much is trimmed off each edge, taking care to make it a neat square.

It’s also worth experimenting with the other filters here, which are much more customizable than Instagram's own tools. You can add as many filters as you like using the + button.

