How to Copy and Paste on a Chromebook: cut to the chase

Press and hold the "CTRL" key

Press the "C" key to copy text

Press the "V" key to paste the text

How to Copy and Paste on a Chromebook: in depth

Tools and requirements ● System: Chrome OS

● Tools: Keyboard and trackpad

● Skill Level: Beginner

Even the best Chromebook can be a unique experience, and may even feel a bit barebones to those coming from a Windows laptop, or even a MacBook. One of the first thing newcomers to ChromeOS are going to want to know is how to copy and paste on a Chromebook. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to do this.

There are two basic methods, using keyboard shortcuts and using your trackpad. Once you learn how to copy and paste text those ways, you can apply it to a wide variety of scenarios including copying embed codes for videos, images, and more.

How to Copy and Paste on a Chromebook using keyboard shortcuts

Have the screen displayed with the text you want to copy and paste on it. This could be a website, word processor, or anything else.

On the keyboard, locate the CTRL key, the C key, and the V key.

(Image credit: Future)

Highlight the text using either the trackpad, mouse, or keyboard shortcuts.

(Image credit: Future)

Press and hold down the CTRL key, then press and release the C key to copy

Navigate to where you want to paste the text you just copied

Press and release the V key to paste the text

(Image credit: Future)

How to Copy and Paste on a Chromebook using your trackpad or mouse

Have the screen displayed with the text you want to copy and paste on it. This could be a website, word processor, or anything else.

If using a trackpad, press and hold down with one finger, then drag a second finger across the trackpad to highlight the text.

If using a mouse, click and hold down the left button, then drag the mouse across the highlight the text.

(Image credit: Future)

After either step 2 or 3, release your fingers or mouse.

If using a trackpad, move the cursor to the highlighted text and tap two fingers together on it to bring up a menu.

(Image credit: Future)

If using a mouse, move the cursor to the highlighted text and click the right button to bring up a menu.

After either step 5 or 6, choose the copy option on the menu to copy the text.

(Image credit: Future)

Navigate to where you want to paste the text you just copied.

If using a trackpad, tap two fingers together on it to bring up the menu again, then tap the paste option to paste the text.

If using a mouse, click the right button to bring up the menu again, then click the paste option to paste the text.

(Image credit: Future)

Final thoughts

Now that you know the basics behind copying and pasting text on a Chromebook, you can learn more advanced options. For instance, if you find an image online you want to save, you can hover the cursor over the image, then use the steps to bring up the menu and select either Copy Image or Save Image.

If you want to copy an entire page's worth of text, you can quickly pull this off by using the keyboard shortcut CTRL key and A key in order to select all the text. Then simply copy and paste it normally. You can also copy and paste text without any formatting by either selecting “Paste without formatting” from the menu or by using the CTRL + Shift + V keyboard shortcut.